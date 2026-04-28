HONG KONG, Apr 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Beijing 51WORLD Digital Twin Technology Co., Ltd. ('the Company', Stock Code: 6651.HK) announced on 27 April 2026 the first grant of 940,200 restricted share units (RSUs) to 303 employees under its 10-year RSU Scheme, representing approximately 0.23% of the Company's total issued shares.The underlying shares will be sourced from existing H Shares acquired by the Trust on the secondary market and/or treasury H Shares repurchased by the Company using its own funds. Vesting of the award shares shall be 25% after 12 months from acceptance, and the remaining 75% shall vest in 12 quarterly instalments at 6.25% each until fully vested.The RSU Scheme is intended to align the interests of the core team with the long-term development of the Company and enhance the incentive mechanism for talent attraction and retention.Source: Beijing 51WORLD Digital Twin Technology Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.