Apex Critical Metals Corp.: Apex Drills 4.02% REO over 23.7 m, within Broader 124 m Zone at 1.94% REO, Extending Mineralization Significantly to the South

Highlights:

RIFT26-003 was a 120 m southern step-out from the previously reported RIFT26-002 (81.6 m of 2.02% REO, including 50.9 m of 2.40% REO), demonstrating significant grade and scale potential along strike within interpreted 700 m mineralized corridor. 80.0 m at 2.29% REO (1) , including 23.7 m at 4.02% REO within a broader mineralized interval of 124 m at 1.94% REO (see Figure 1). Twenty-two (22) samples grading >3.00% REO Ten (10) samples >4.00% REO to a maximum of 6.54% (see Image 1). Mineralization remains open in all directions. Assays remain pending for portion of RIFT26-003 covering same depth where highly enriched NdPr zone was encountered in RIFT26-002 (see news release dated April 7, 2026).

RIFT26-001A: 45.0 m at 2.07 % REO , including 24.9 m at 2.40% REO within broader mineralized interval of 142.8 m at 1.48% REO

Strongest mineralization in assays received to date have occurred within the shallowest portion of the carbonatite body and continue to display a strong correlation to hematite alteration.

A total of fourteen (14) drill holes have been completed to date for approximately 8,849 m, with assays pending for twelve (12) holes (7,038 m).

Sean Charland, CEO of Apex Critical Metals, commented: "The partial results from RIFT26-003 exceeded expectations delivering a significant interval of more than 4% REO within broader >2% REO material, a further 120 metres to the south. These new results continue to demonstrate the scale and strength of REO mineralization at Rift and highlight the Project's potential relevance within the North American critical minerals supply chain. Our technical team's ability to correlate core observations with final assay results from these initial holes leaves us highly optimistic that a series of the additional completed drill holes will continue to support our verification and expansion mandate with Phase I drilling."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9) ("Apex" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its strategic 100%-controlled Rift Rare Earth Project within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeastern Nebraska, U.S.A., is pleased to report assay results from drill hole RIFT26-001A, and partial assay results from RIFT26-003. These results are the second batch of results received from the Company's 2026 drill campaign with additional assays to be released as received, vetted and interpreted.

Figure 1. 2026 Phase I drill plan at the Rift Project showing the location and assay results of drill hole RIFT26-001A and partial results of RIFT26-003 (reported herein), along with active, completed and historical drill hole locations. Carbonatite intersections illustrate the distribution of the target host lithology and include minor intervals of fenite.

Key Observations and Takeaways

Drill hole RIFT26-003, partial assay results reported on herein, was designed as a southern step out to test the continuity of rare earth mineralization beyond historical drilling and demonstrates continuity with results from RIFT26-002 (See News Release Dated April 7, 2026). The drill hole returned 80.0 m at 2.29% REO including 23.7 m at 4.02% REO, confirming the extension of mineralization ~120 m south of RIFT26-002 and highlighting the area as a priority for continued drilling (Figure 1). The high-grade interval was intersected immediately below the unconformity, providing useful context on the potential controls of mineralization, to be further refined through ongoing interpretation as additional assays are received (Figures 2 & 3). The results from RIFT26-003 now delineate a high grade trend over approximately 275 m from historical drill hole EC-93 (See News Release Dated October 14, 2025). Partial assay results are presented here for RIFT26-003 down to a depth of 389.3 m, with assays pending for the bottom 481 m of the drill hole, which includes coverage of potential NdPr enrichment at depth as encountered in RIFT26-002.

Table 1: RIFT26-001A & RIFT26-003 Assay Summary

Drill hole RIFT26-001A was designed to test the REO potential ~150 m west and ~40 m north of historical holes EC-93 and NEC11-004, respectively. The drill hole successfully encountered the hematite altered carbonatite with elevated REO at 45.0 m at 2.07 % REO, including 24.9 m at 2.40% REO. This expands the depth and width of the known mineralization in the vicinity of the historical drill holes.

Drill holes targeting the southern extent of mineralization continue to successfully intersect high grade REO at the Rift project within the upper portion of the carbonatite, in association with hematite alteration extending below unconformity. Broad intervals within the defined higher-grade trend, as defined by assays received to date and mineralization remaining open in all directions, highlights the scale, continuity, and potential for expansion of the mineralized system.

Drilling remains ongoing, with additional holes planned to the south and west of RIFT26-003 to test the extent of the high-grade mineralized trend and refine orientation. Visual indications of REO mineralization have been identified in all drill holes completed to date, supported by continuous carbonatite intervals with hematite alteration. Assays are pending for twelve (12) drill holes, totalling 7,038 m.

Figure 2. Cross-sectional view of drill hole RIFT26-003 showing logged lithology, REO grades, and distributions. Analytical results pending below 389.3 m

Table 2: RIFT26-001A & RIFT26-003 Location and Attritbutes

Hole ID Depth (m) Azimuth(b) (°) Dip(b) (°) Easting (a) Northing (a) Elevation RIFT26-001A 820 080 -60 741993.50 4460827.41 332.28 RIFT26-003 872 080 -60 742074.72 4460589.13 331.15 (a)Coordinates are presented in NAD83 UTMZ14 (b) Azimuth and Dip are planned and vary downhole

Image 1. Samples RIFT003-009 & RIFT003-010 showing REO mineralization interval from 181.0 - 183.5 m. RIFT003-009 contains 6.54 % REO and RIFT003-010 contains 4.58% REO

Next Steps

The Company has completed additional drill holes designed to further test the extent of mineralization along strike and at depth with assay results pending. Ongoing refinement of the 3D geological model, including integration of assay results as received, will support improved understanding of the mineralized system and help prioritize future drill targeting. Based on initial assay results to date and ongoing visual observations from other completed drill holes, the Company has expanded the scope of Phase I drilling.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All drilling was completed using one truck and one track mounted diamond drill rigs with HQ size core and all drill core samples have been or will be shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) preparation facility in Ancaster, Ontario, for standard sample preparation (code RX1) which includes drying, crush (< 7 kg) up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g) and pulverize (mild steel) to 95% passing 105 µm. The samples were subsequently analyzed using Code 8 by XRF Nb2O5, ZrO2 and Ta2O5 (0.003%), Code 8 - REE Assay (lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion with subsequent analysis by ICP and ICP/MS). Drill core was saw-cut with half-core sent for geochemical analysis and half-core remaining in the box onsite.

A Quality Assurance/Quality Control protocol was incorporated into the program and included the insertion of certified reference material and silica blanks at a rate of approximately 5% and 5%, respectively. Additional analysis of pulp-split and reject-split sample duplicates was also completed at a rate of approximately 5% and 2.5%, respectively, to assess analytical precision at different stages. Actlabs Canada is independent of the Company.

Management cautions that the interception of carbonatite and associated hematite alteration is not necessarily indicative of mineralization. Assay results are required to confirm the presence, grade, and significance of any mineralization.

(1) REO (Rare Earth Oxide) is defined as the sum of Ce2O3, La2O3, Pr2O3, Nd2O3, Eu2O3, Sm2O3, Gd2O3, Tb2O3, Dy2O3, Ho2O3, Er2O3, Tm2O3, Yb2O3, Lu2O3, and Y2O3.

(2) NdPr distribution calculated as (Nd2O3 + Pr2O3) / REO x 100

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P. Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects. Mr. Schmidt is a Geologist with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., the consulting firm engaged by Apex Critical Metals Corp. to conduct and oversee all of the Company's exploration work, including the 2026 drill program.

Mr. Schmidt has verified all scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release including the sampling and QA/QC results, and certified analytical data underlying the technical information disclosed. Mr. Schmidt noted no errors or omissions during the data verification process. The Company and Mr. Schmidt do not recognize any factors of sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed in this news release.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: APXC) (OTCQX: APXCF) (FWB: KL9)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element (REE) and niobium projects that support the growing demand for critical and strategic metals across the United States and Canada. The Company's flagship Rift Project, located within the highly prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, U.S.A., hosts extensive rare earth rights surrounding one of North America's most advanced niobium-scandium-titanium deposits. Historical drilling across the complex has reported broad intervals of high-grade REE mineralization, including intercepts such as 155.5 m of 2.70% REO and 68.2 m of 3.32% REO.

In Canada, Apex continues to advance its 100%-owned Cap Project, located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The 2025 drill program confirmed a significant niobium discovery with 0.59% Nb2O5 over 36 metres, including 1.08% Nb2O5 over 10 metres, within a 1.8-kilometre-long niobium trend. The Cap Project continues to demonstrate strong potential for niobium mineralization within a large and previously unrecognized carbonatite system.

With a growing portfolio of critical mineral projects in both Canada and the United States, Apex Critical Metals is strategically positioned to help strengthen domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to advanced technologies, clean energy, and national security. Apex is publicly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol APXC and quoted on the OTCQX market in the United States under the symbol APXCF, and in Germany on the Borse Frankfurt under the symbol KL9 and/or WKN: A40CCQ. Find out more at www.apexcriticalmetals.com and watch our videos at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/apex-critical-metals-corporate-video/ and make sure to stay in touch by signing up for free news alerts at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/news/news-alerts/, or by following us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

APEX CRITICAL METALS CORP.,

Sean Charland

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.681.1568

Email: info@apexcriticalmetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include (without limitation) statements regarding the Company's planned Phase I drill program and any subsequent drill programs and statements regarding the Company's US-based prospective assets (more particularly described above), including the potential for additional acquisitions and the potential for exploration, and statements regarding the potential for future exploration and drilling to confirm the source of magnetic anomalies. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Risks that could change or prevent these events, activities or developments from coming to fruition include: the Company's properties are at an early stage of development and no current mineral resources or reserves have been identified by the Company thereof, that we may not be able to fully finance any additional exploration on the Company's properties; that even if we are able to raise capital, costs for exploration activities may increase such that we may not have sufficient funds to pay for such exploration or processing activities; the timing and content of any future work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumptions based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that, with further test work, may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful or samples derived from our properties may not yield positive results, and even if such tests are successful or initial sample results are positive, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the anticipated market demand for REE and other minerals may not be as expected; the availability of labour and equipment to undertake future exploration work and testing activities; geopolitical risks which may result in market and economic instability. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Apex Critical Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/apex-drills-4.02-reo-over-23.7-m-within-broader-124-m-zone-at-1.94-reo-extending-1161619