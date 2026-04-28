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WKN: A2DY13 | ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CD1
Stuttgart
28.04.26 | 07:53
20,800 Euro
+2,97 % +0,600
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,20021,60008:13
ACCESS Newswire
28.04.2026 08:02 Uhr
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Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice of Q1 2026 Results and Investor Presentation

SAINT HELIER, JE / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE:CMCL)(AIM:CMCL)(AMEX:CMCL) ("Caledonia" or "the Company") expects to publish its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Monday May 11, 2026.

A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

A presentation of the results and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (www.caledoniamining.com).

Conference Call Details

A presentation for investors and analysts will be held as follows:

When: May 11, 2026 at 2:00pm London time

Topic: Q1 Results Call for Investors

Register in advance for this webinar:

Webcast link: https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/69dcf53466d5600014e43c01

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9775

Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Elfie Kent

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda

Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

SOURCE: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-notice-of-q1-2026-results-and-investor-presentat-1161331

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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