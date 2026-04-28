Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange has imposed a public censure and a fine of £55,000 on Marula Mining Plc. Full details can be found in the Market Notices section of the Aquis Stock Exchange website.
The Notice has been published by the Exchange for the purposes of emphasising the importance of complying with the rules of the Exchange.
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2316058 28-Apr-2026
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