Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Disciplinary Decision Notice



28-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Aquis Stock Exchange has imposed a public censure and a fine of £55,000 on Marula Mining Plc. Full details can be found in the Market Notices section of the Aquis Stock Exchange website.



The Notice has been published by the Exchange for the purposes of emphasising the importance of complying with the rules of the Exchange.



Aquis Stock Exchange

Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu

Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



View original content: EQS News