A market alert for the attention of installers, distributors and traders in the solar and storage market.From ESS News A container of Dyness DL5.0C and Dyness Tower Pro batteries has been advised as stolen from a logistics partner of Dutch distributor BM Energy. The theft has been reported to police, who have opened an investigation and indicated there are leads in the case, according to a market alert from BM Energy seen by ESS News. BM Energy is asking installers, distributors, and traders in the solar and storage market to be alert to offers involving either Dyness model through unusual channels ...

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