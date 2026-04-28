AM Best has maintained its stable outlook on France's life insurance segment and expects the segment to report further growth in 2026, reflecting continued policyholder interest in the segment's savings offerings tied to positive interest rates.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: France Life Insurance," AM Best states that surrender rates are expected to remain at a manageable level, despite the global economic uncertainty, the increase in geopolitical risks and domestic political instability.

James Kenfack, financial analyst at AM Best and one of the authors of the report, said, "AM Best expects life insurance savings products to continue to be favoured over banking alternatives over the next 12 months. This reflects their status as one of the preferred investment options in France, and also the expectation that crediting rates will remain competitive against other savings options."

Morgane Hillebrandt, associate director, analytics, added, "AM Best has noted that diversification efforts in the segment have continued as insurers have tried to increase their exposure to unit-linked products where the consumer carries the investment risk, as well as to multi-support offerings, which combine unit-linked and traditional features in one product."

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=364344.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

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Contacts:

James Kenfack

Financial Analyst

+31 20 808 2272

james.kenfack@ambest.com

Morgane Hillebrandt

Associate Director, Analytics

+31 20 808 3176

morgane.hillebrandt@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com