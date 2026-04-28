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WKN: A40XR2 | ISIN: CA40054T3055 | Ticker-Symbol: B4O0
Frankfurt
30.12.24 | 10:06
0,078 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
G2 ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
G2 ENERGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
89 Leser
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Atmospheric G2: Energy Traders Can Now Build Their Own Weather Forecasts

*New platform enables firms to move beyond consensus forecasts as weather volatility rises and a strengthening El Niño increases market uncertainty. *

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As weather volatility increases and energy markets grow more sensitive to shifting temperature patterns, Atmospheric G2 today announced the launch of WeatherMaker, a first-of-its-kind platform that enables traders and meteorologists to build and deploy their own proprietary weather forecasts.

For the first time, energy market participants can move beyond standardized, consensus forecasts and create tailored weather outlooks that reflect their unique market perspective, blending multiple data sources with their own expertise inside a single, unified workflow.

The launch comes as forecasters warn of a strengthening El Niño pattern, expected to introduce increased variability and uncertainty into global weather patterns, raising the stakes for accurate, differentiated forecasting in energy and commodity markets.

"Consensus forecasts have long been a limiting factor for firms trying to differentiate their view of the market," said Rob Boucher, VP of Product at Atmospheric G2. "WeatherMaker gives our clients the ability to build, refine, and act on their own forecasts, turning weather from a shared input into a strategic advantage."

From Consensus to Competitive Edge

WeatherMaker introduces a new approach to forecasting, one that challenges the industry's reliance on third-party or blended consensus models. Instead of consuming a single agreed-upon outlook, users can now construct a "house view" of the weather, tailored to their specific regions, risk exposure, and trading strategies.

This shift reflects a broader trend across financial markets, where proprietary data and differentiated models are increasingly central to competitive performance.

Transforming Forecast Workflows

Traditionally, building a custom forecast required stitching together multiple models, spreadsheets, and visualization tools-an often manual and fragmented process.

WeatherMaker replaces that workflow with a streamlined, professional interface that allows users to blend, edit, visualize, and publish forecasts within a single platform. Outputs can be shared directly within AG2 Trader, enabling teams to align around a unified view of weather risk.

"Finally there is a way to share what I see with my team that isn't tables and charts," said a Trading Floor Meteorologist and AG2 customer.

Built with the Market, for the Market

WeatherMaker reflects Atmospheric G2's ongoing focus on building products in close partnership with its clients. The company maintains industry-leading customer satisfaction, with a Net Promoter Score of 86 in North America and 81 in Europe, underscoring its commitment to listening to market needs and translating them into impactful solutions.

Integrated with AG2 Trader

WeatherMaker is fully integrated into AG2 Trader, allowing users to publish proprietary forecasts alongside model data and AG2 guidance. This creates a centralized environment for comparing scenarios, aligning teams, and making faster, more informed decisions in weather-driven markets.

Availability

WeatherMaker is now available to AG2 Trader clients, with rollout focused on North America and Europe. Flexible subscription options are offered based on geographic coverage and user needs, with trial access available to qualified organizations.

For more information, visit: https://atmosphericg2.com/ag2trader/weathermaker/

Atmospheric G2 provides advanced weather intelligence and forecasting solutions for energy and commodity markets. Its flagship platform, AG2 Trader, delivers industry-leading insights that help organizations anticipate and respond to weather-driven risk.

Contact: Cyrena Arnold, Director of Product Marketing, Atmospheric G2, CA@atmosphericg2.com, +1 603-421-6922

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2960749/Atmospheric_G2_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/energy-traders-can-now-build-their-own-weather-forecasts-302753573.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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