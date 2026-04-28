Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow Hosts GRES 2026, Showcasing Value-Driven Innovation Across Full Energy Scenarios

HEFEI, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, successfully hosted the thirdGlobal Renewable Energy Summit (GRES) 2026 from April 22 to 25. Centered on the theme "Value-Driven, Scenario-Proven", the event brought together over 500 guests, including global experts and partners, further reinforcing Sungrow's growing global influence and leadership in renewable energy innovation.

Driving Innovation: Addressing the Global Energy Challenge

Throughout the summit, Sungrow unveiled a series of landmark developments, including diversified, scenario-driven solutions for a sustainable energy ecosystem-spanning PV-BESS integration, mining microgrids, EV charging, and PV-BESS-hydrogen applications-alongside multiple technological breakthroughs, new whitepapers, and real-world testing and case studies.

"We believe a premium energy solution requires multi-energy integration for low-cost power, systematic grid-forming technologies for power stability, and customized designs to adapt to different scenario needs," said Jack Gu, Vice Chairman of Sungrow. "We deliver low-cost green power through deep PV and storage integration. 'From every ray, to every watt, for every return' - this is how we maximize value across the entire energy chain."

PowerMatrix: Redefining Power System for the Renewable Era

During the summit, Sungrow introduced PowerMatrix, a new system paradigm for renewable energy systems. Built on five core innovations-multi-port topology, native PV-storage integration, distributed control, reconfigurable energy paths, and source-level grid-forming-it integrates PV, storage, grid, and loads into a unified, multi-node energy network, where energy can be dynamically routed, balanced, and optimized in real time. As a result, this system-level redesign reshapes system stability, cost, and efficiency across the entire power chain. Sungrow also unveiled the Matrix Inverter, the core product enabling the PowerMatrix system.

A key highlight was the introduction of PowerTitan 3.0, Sungrow's next-generation utility-scale energy storage system. Engineered for high profitability, enhanced safety, and robust grid-forming capabilities, the system integrates 600+ Ah stacked battery cells with a fully liquid-cooled SiC PCS, achieving a round-trip efficiency (RTE) of up to 92%. Featuring an AC block design that supports factory pre-installation and pre-commissioning, the system also enables self-configuration and self-check within one hour-enabling a 1 GWh project to be deployed in just 12 days.

Customized Designs for Full-Scenario Applications

Sungrow delivers scenario-driven solutions across key industries by aligning system design with specific operational needs.

AIDC Scenario

During the summit, Sungrow released the AI Data Center Full-chain Power Supply Solution White Paper, outlining key trends, challenges, and the evolution of power supply technologies for AI data centers. The paper presents a grid-to-chip solution based on the "Green-Gray-White" three-space architecture, designed to support MW-level racks and GW-scale clusters while enhancing safety, stability, and low-carbon performance. In addition, Sungrow will also launch a new generation of high-efficiency Solid-State Transformer this year.

Mining Microgrid Scenario

Sungrow jointly released a white paper on mining microgrid power solutions with TÜV Rheinland and China Electrotechnical Society. The whitepaper presents a proprietary full-stack mining microgrid solution designed for a wide range of applications-from medium-scale systems (2.5MW-20MW) and large-scale projects (20MW-100MW) to multi-microgrid clusters above 100MW-supported. Built on a fully self-developed, tightly integrated system architecture spanning PV, wind, storage, charging, and integrated energy management systems, the solution enables coordinated assets control and optimized system performance in complex and remote environments.

Green Hydrogen Scenario

Sungrow Hydrogen has showcased its cutting-edge green hydrogen technologies, focusing on wind-solar off-grid hydrogen production and modular turnkey solutions. Its upgraded PV-storage-hydrogen off-grid test platform has passed long-term tests, overcoming multiple core technical challenges. The company's off-grid hydrogen production solution has already successfully been deployed in Europe, contributing to the advancement of the hydrogen economy.

Proven Performance Through Extreme Test

To address grid complexity and instability, Sungrow has developed comprehensive grid-forming (GFM) capabilities across solar, wind, and energy storage systems. At GRES 2026, Sungrow announced the successful completion of the world's first large-scale full-condition grid-forming extreme test. The testing covered 14 scenarios over 138 hours and was independently witnessed and verified by TÜV Rheinland. The testing aligns with grid codes and requirements across major global markets, addressing growing challenges related to grid stability and high renewable penetration worldwide.

In the C&I segment, Sungrow unveiled its full-scenario ecosystem, with the PowerKeeper, PowerStack, and PowerTitan series forming a comprehensive portfolio, and introduced that the PowerKeeper series successfully passed seven extreme challenge tests-making it the industry's first modular C&I ESS validated under such comprehensive conditions. These tests span the entire lifecycle and a wide range of real-world scenarios, covering environmental resilience, structural integrity, and intrinsic safety. The PowerKeeper series "0 Waste, 0 Outage, 7 Ups" is designed to address pain points across the entire energy storage lifecycle-from design and installation to commissioning and maintenance.

Global Momentum and Continued Growth

Witnessed by a global audience, Sungrow signed strategic project agreements with premier partners,securing over 11 GWh in new orders. These landmark projects not only strengthen Sungrow's fast-growing global footprint, but also highlight its deepening strategic alignment with industry-leading partners.

Building on its strong global footprint and proven track record in innovation, Sungrow-recognized as a Tier 1 PV inverter supplier-achieved 143 GW of inverter shipments and 43 GWh of energy storage deliveries in 2025. Moving forward, the company remains committed to delivering value-driven, scenario-proven solutions that empower industries worldwide and accelerate the transition toward a sustainable energy future.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

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