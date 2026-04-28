Focusing on the New Ecosystem of Intelligent Packaging Manufacturing | CYCJET Cordially Invites You to interpack 2026 in Germany

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpack 2026, the world's leading packaging exhibition, will soon open in Düsseldorf, Germany. As a key platform for innovation and global business, it offers insight into future industry trends.

CYCJET, a recognized brand in industrial inkjet and laser coding, will make its debut at Booth H17-3, Hall 8B. The company will present marking solutions tailored for the packaging industry while launching a global distributor recruitment program to expand its international presence.



(CYCJET Cordially Invites You to interpack 2026 in Germany)



20+ years' expertise empowering global packaging through innovation.



With 20+ years' experience, CYCJET integrates R&D, manufacturing, and sales. With multiple patents and certifications (CE, FDA, SGS), it serves 100+ countries, addressing adhesion, labeling clarity, and traceability challenges across food, pharmaceutical, and electronics industries.



At the exhibition, CYCJET will showcase a full range of marking and coding solutions centered on its high-speed digital inkjet printing system, alongside laser printer series, B-Series CIJ inkjet printers, and thermal transfer overprinter, covering needs from basic coding to advanced applications.



(CYCJET empower global packaging with innovation)



1. High-speed digital inkjet printing system:Supports multi-line, large-format printing up to 2400 DPI, full-color output, various inks and materials, with optional vision inspection for real-time quality control.



2. Laser Printer Series:Includes fiber, CO2, and UV models. The LU5T Mini UV laser printer is compact, cost-effective, easy to integrate and install, meeting diverse packaging and high-speed production needs.



3. B-Series CIJ inkjet printer:Cost-effective and versatile, supporting OEM customization to help distributors build their own brands with flexible consumables.



4. Thermal transfer overprinter:Suits flexible packaging, supports variable data, fast job switching, stable printing, low costs, and OEM customization, serving enterprises and global distributors' production and market expansion needs.



Deep Empowerment: Global Distributor Recruitment Program

CYCJET launched its "Global Partner Growth Initiative," recruiting distributors globally, offering competitive products, OEM customization, supply chain support, regional protection, and training to enable quick startup and stable profitability.



(CYCJET Serving 100+ Countries)



Exhibition Information

Exhibition Name: interpack 2026

Dates: May 7-13, 2026

Venue: Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre, Germany

Booth No.: Hall 8B, H17-3

During the exhibition, we will offer scheduled consultations, solution discussions, and live demonstrations.



Follow @CYCJET for more on-site industry updates:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cycjet

INS: https://www.instagram.com/cycjet?igsh=bTlxeWhyanRkOWRy

Contact Person: David Guo

Telephone: +86-21-59970419 ext 8008

MOB:+86-139-1763-1707

Email: sales@cycjet.com

Web: https://cycjet.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53f89ff0-bf30-49a6-8470-c1ba7a4de8e7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/789907ed-2eef-4089-a71e-769684b679ad

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/700d9f36-21ed-4f8b-945d-bdd7d9b61294

