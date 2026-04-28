Longi claims to have achieved the world's highest efficiency for a silicon solar cell. The result was confirmed by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH).A few hours after Trina Solar revealed it achieved the world's highest efficiency for silicon solar cells with 28.0%-efficient device TOPCon-compatible hybrid back-contact solar cell (THBC), Chinese module manufacturer Longi announced it achieved a higher efficiency of 28.13% with a hybrid nterdigitated-back-contact (HIBC) solar cell. The result was independently confirmed by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research ...

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