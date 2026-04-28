Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX; ISIN IT0005450819) announces the launch of a collaboration with Donne for Peace, an association active in promoting integration and inclusion through social and cultural activities aimed at women and communities. The initiative stems from the meeting of different yet complementary experiences and aims to turn concrete actions into opportunities for real participation, placing people and their engagement at the center.

This project is part of the activities of Mexedia's Benefit Unit, which over the years has developed an approach focused on fostering tangible initiatives and active participation. In this context, programs such as Think Tech-dedicated to the development of digital skills-and activities aimed at social inclusion and youth engagement are included, among them the collaboration with the Geronimo Sailing Team, which has promoted educational and training experiences related to sport and the sea.

The launch of this shared path will coincide with the joint participation in the Race for the Cure, the largest event in Italy dedicated to prevention and the fight against breast cancer, organized by Komen Italia. The weekend of May 7-10 will mark the official start of the initiative, within an open, inclusive and accessible setting that combines sports activities, awareness and access to free prevention programs. On this occasion, a dedicated t-shirt will be created featuring the message "Steps that matter. Together.", expressing the spirit of the initiative and the value of each individual contribution within a shared experience.

Further activities are already planned, including a meeting at Mexedia's headquarters with a delegation from the Donne for Peace community. This will be an opportunity for exchange and dialogue with some of the women involved in the association's activities, aimed at sharing their experiences and launching new joint initiatives, with further developments to be communicated jointly by the respective press offices.

Anna Lisa Trulli, Head of Mexedia's Benefit Unit, commented: "This initiative stems from the desire to continue a path built over time through concrete actions and a consistent commitment to the community. We believe that the value of these activities lies in their ability to generate real participation, creating opportunities in which people can play an active role. The collaboration with Donne for Peace strengthens this vision, allowing us to work together on paths of inclusion and sharing, capable of generating a positive and lasting impact.

For Donne for Peace, President Volha Marozava commented: "We are pleased and honored to take part in this initiative alongside Mexedia, sharing common values and objectives. We strongly believe in the importance of building networks and creating concrete opportunities for integration, awareness and support. Together, we aim to generate a real impact by promoting paths of growth, awareness and participation, capable of translating into empowerment, socio-economic inclusion and self-affirmation for women, including those in more vulnerable situations.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, active in the development of solutions and services for communication between companies and customers. The Group operates internationally, integrating technology, platforms and expertise to support its clients in managing their communication activities. As a Società Benefit, Mexedia promotes initiatives in favor of the community, with a particular focus on inclusion and sustainability.

About Donne for Peace

The Donne for Peace association, founded in 2022 during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, is committed to fostering the inclusion in Italy of women refugees from war-affected contexts.

Founded by women of different nationalities, it promotes intercultural dialogue, a culture of peace and solidarity as essential tools to build meaningful integration. Through a people-centered approach, the association provides, on a voluntary basis and with the support of regional and European programs, listening services, legal assistance, psychological support and counseling, as well as training and empowerment pathways. Its objective is to support women toward autonomy and the rebuilding of their lives, in a process that extends from the individual dimension to a broader collective impact, contributing to generating a positive and lasting social effect.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information that does not constitute historical facts and may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable regulations. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260427105583/en/

Contacts:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit

Vincenzo La Barbera

Corporate Communications Investor Relations

investor.relations@mexedia.com



Donne for Peace

Elena Rossi

Spokesperson and Media Manager

events.donneforpeace@gmail.com