Mölnlycke: New guidance on surgical gloving to aid hand health of surgical teams and improve clinical outcomes

New consensus statements determined by a group globally recognised clinical experts have the potential to improve clinical outcomes and support career longevity for all those on a surgical team.

The statements inform clinicians on the appropriate glove fit and gloving practice to reduce the spread of infection in the operating room.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The publication of the Hands Deserve Better: Global Clinical Consensus Statements on Surgical Gloving Practice, in the Journal of Hospital Infection, provides an opportunity to improve surgical gloving practice globally.

Despite the recognised role gloves play in preventing the spread of infection within the operating room, there is no consistent approach to surgical gloving. This first of its kind clinical review has the potential to finally establish standardised practice in the operating room.

The consensus paper, developed by a diverse group of leading clinical experts with the support of Mölnlycke Health Care, sets out core principles for surgical gloving best practice to inform members of a surgical team on appropriate glove use. These principles are distilled into 10 'clinical consensus statements' to guide the standards of surgical gloving best practice.

Surgical gloves are central not only to the safety of patients and clinicians in an operating room but also have the potential to improve efficiencies within healthcare services. Improper use of surgical gloves can affect the long-term hand health of clinicians by limiting their hand mobility and comfort.

Equipping all members of a surgical team, including surgeons, nurses and others in the operating room with a consistent approach to surgical gloving can therefore promote career longevity alongside improving clinical outcomes. Now that the consensus statements have been published, it is important that they inform future guidelines globally on surgical gloving best practice.

Reflecting on the announcement, Nathan Coombs, Consultant General Surgeon in the United Kingdom said:

"Double gloving, with the changing of outer gloves at defined points during an operative procedure, is crucial for surgical safety. These practices can reduce the risk of glove perforation and subsequent infections for patients and clinicians. The newly published consensus statements are a summary of the most up to date and comprehensive recommendations of gloving practice. I believe, if enacted, they could significantly improve the outcomes for patients and ensure the health and wellbeing of our theatre staff."

Announcing the launch, Chris Lessing, Medical Affairs Manager at Mölnlycke said:

"Our mission, in the Gloves Business Area at Mölnlycke, is to help hands perform their best so clinicians can perform at their best. However, we came to understand that there was a lack of clear standardised guidance and consolidated evidence to support surgical teams to use the right gloves for them. We believe that standardising surgical gloving practice will promote greater patient and clinician safety but also promote long-term hand health across the whole surgical team."

Notes for editor

Methodology

The process undertaken by the global panel of clinical experts was to review the breadth of scientific literature on surgical gloving and establish a collective position followed the Delphi method for health sciences - a robust and recognised research tool - to establish consensus on gloving practices.[1] The threshold for consensus was established at 75% agreement following three rounds of voting on the statements.

About Mölnlycke

Mölnlycke Health Care is a world-leading MedTech company that specialises in innovative solutions for wound care and surgical procedures. Mölnlycke products and solutions are used daily by hospitals, health care providers and patients in over 100 countries around the world. Founded in 1849, Mölnlycke is owned by Investor AB and headquartered in Sweden. www.molnlycke.com

[1] Nasa, P. 2021. Delphi methodology in healthcare research: How to decide its appropriateness. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8299905/

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