

EQS Newswire / 28/04/2026 / 14:40 UTC+8

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2026 - Volant Aerotech, a leading pioneer in China's commercial passenger eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) sector, today announced the closing of a $300 million Series C funding round. This transaction sets a new record as the largest single financing event in China's low-altitude economy and the high-end commercial passenger eVTOL sector in recent years. The round was led by Stone (UAE), with participation from HSG and Fortera Capital. Existing shareholders Future Capital and Legend Capital also significantly increased their stakes. The capital injection is earmarked for the airworthiness certification of the VE25-100 model, accelerated large-scale commercial delivery, and the expansion of Volant's global market footprint. Industry-Leading R&D and Safety Milestones Founded in 2021, Volant Aerotech has strictly adhered to its "three types, three generations" product and technical roadmap. Its flagship composite-wing aircraft, the VE25-100, is purpose-built for commercial passenger transport. It offers a spacious, flexible cabin and safety standards comparable to civil airliners, designed to operate in diverse weather conditions with high dispatch rates. Key technical achievements include: Advanced Flight Testing: Completion of high-risk flight tests, including single-propeller failure and emergency landings.

Manned Flight Success: The first successful manned flight for an aircraft in its class, validating superior handling and system stability.

Certification Timeline: Airworthiness certification is progressing steadily, with completion projected for the first half of 2027. Global Commercial Traction and Backlog Volant's commercial momentum has surged since securing its first firm order last year. Within just 12 months, the company has built a robust portfolio: Total Orders: Over 1,900 aircraft with a total value exceeding RMB 47.5 billion ($6.5B+ USD). Blue-Chip Clients: Confirmed orders and advanced payments (totaling nearly RMB 100 million) from major players including China Southern Airlines General Aviation, Asian Express, ABC Financial Leasing, and so on.

International Record: Over 500 overseas orders from partners in Thailand (Pan Pacific), Dubai (IC Leasing), and Germany (DC Aviation). A single $1.75 billion deal with Pan Pacific remains the largest export order for a Chinese eVTOL to date. A New Era for the Low-Altitude Economy With 12 rounds of financing completed over five years totaling over RMB 4 billion, Volant stands as one of the most well-funded and frequently backed enterprises in the sector. "The participation of global benchmarks like HSG and international players like Stone validates our technical prowess and R&D efficiency," the company stated. Industry observers note that this massive funding round signals a consolidation in the market, with Volant emerging as a "unicorn" representing China's competitive strength in the global low-altitude economy. About Volant Aerotech Volant Aerotech is a premier developer of passenger-grade eVTOL aircraft. Its flagship VE25-100 model is designed for a wide range of applications, including commercial passenger transport, low-altitude sightseeing, emergency rescue and aerial logistics.



Media Contact: marketing@volantaerotech.com 28/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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