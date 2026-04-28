SINEXCEL Powers Latvia's Largest Wind Farm Energy Storage Project with Advanced 1725kW PCS

TARGALE, Latvia, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL, a BloombergNEF 2026 Tier 1 Power Inverter Manufacturer, has supplied twelve 1725kW Power Conversion Systems (PCS) for Latvia's largest wind farm energy storage project. The 20.64MWh battery energy storage system, co-located with the Targale wind farm, has now successfully commenced commercial operations.

Designed to participate in the local frequency balancing market, the facility is the first station in the Baltic region to have qualified for all frequency regulation services - marking a landmark milestone for grid stability and renewable integration across the Baltics.

The 1725kW PCS: Efficient, Resilient, Easy to Maintain

SINEXCEL's 1725kW PCS achieves a maximum conversion efficiency of 98.5% with millisecond-level response times, delivering critical grid-balancing services including frequency regulation, voltage control, and Low/High Voltage Ride Through (L/HVRT).

Engineered for harsh operating environments, the system features IP54-rated enclosure protection and performs reliably across temperatures from -20°C to 60°C. The 1725kW PCS is fully certified to CE, VDE 4110/4120, and EN 50549 for European markets, with additional grid-compliance certifications in the United States, Australia, Japan, and Thailand, ensuring compliant deployment across major utility-scale markets globally.

Its smart multi-branch battery connection eliminates circulating currents between parallel clusters, protecting battery health. The fully modular architecture allows individual power modules to be replaced on site without system shutdown, reducing maintenance downtime and long-term operating costs.

A Platform Proven at Scale

The Targale project further strengthens the 1725kW's commercial momentum. To date, cumulative global shipments of the 1725kW PCS have surpassed 1GW - a milestone that underscores market confidence in its reliability and adaptability across diverse regulatory and climatic environments. This installation reinforces SINEXCEL's proven capability in delivering PCS solutions for utility-scale energy storage projects worldwide.

This deployment reinforces SINEXCEL's position as a trusted partner in the global energy storage market. With certifications in over 40 countries, 17 GW/50 GWh installed across 5,000+ projects, and 10 global service centers, SINEXCEL is committed to powering the worldwide clean energy transition.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging, and power quality solutions. With 17 GW of installed energy storage, 200,000 EV DC chargers, and nearly 20 million amperes of Active Harmonic Filter deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders to enable energy freedom.

Contact:melody_yu@sinexcel.com

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