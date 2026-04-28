Phase one of AI rollout, Snap, launches with sub-second, 95% accurate AI product listings from video freeing sellers to focus on selling, not setup

Tilt, the live auction app for fashion, collectibles and more, has announced the launch of Snap a new integrated AI feature that automatically creates product listings from live video in under one second, and in early testing is already delivering a 47% increase in sales simply through smarter listing.

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Introducing Snap by Tilt

The launch targets one of live commerce's most persistent problems: industry research shows marketplace sellers lose roughly 16 hours per week to manual admin, with individual product listings taking 8-12 minutes each to create. Snap does it in under one second, creating higher quality listings in the process leading to an increase in sales volume and frequency.

"Live selling works best when sellers can just be themselves," said Abhi Thanendran, co-founder and CEO of Tilt. "Right now they're trying to run a shop and host a show at the same time. We want the only job a seller has on Tilt to be talking to their audience. Everything else should be the AI's problem."

Snap has been designed to remove friction and ensure Tilt remains 'community first' a hallmark of the app since its launch. By watching and listening to streams in real time, Snap automatically creates higher quality product listings including better titles, optimised descriptions, and more accurate categories and prices the moment a seller holds up an item. This allows them to stay focused on the moment rather than the mechanics, with the sellers' ability to stay present improving both engagement and conversion.

Snap creates both a faster and more natural workflow, freeing up sellers to spend less time operating and more time selling. According to Tilt's sellers the impact is operational and commercial, with Snap-listed items delivering a 47% increase in both sell-through rate and sales efficiency compared to 32% for manually created listings.

Snap identifies products with 94.8% accuracy, reliably handling the behind-the-scenes work of selling live without interrupting the flow of a stream.

Early adopters are already feeling the shift. Tilt creators Kameleon, a couple who sell vintage fashion and trading cards, say Snap has turned what used to be a two-person job into a one-person job: "Snap has basically cut our workload in half. One of us can run the whole stream now while the other runs our second account," said Tom. "It's a lot quicker and easier. The listings come out looking proper now, better titles, right categories," added Anna. The time freed up has allowed them to launch a second account, kameleoncollectables, and stream on both accounts simultaneously.

Snap is the first feature to launch as part of a broader AI system within Tilt. It has been designed as an always-on intelligence built directly into the live selling experience, interpreting what's happening across the stream in real time: from speech and audience interaction to transactions and engagement, in addition to handling operational tasks.

Its launch and integration makes Tilt what the company is calling 'The World's First Agentic Live Commerce Platform' real people making real money using AI.

By removing the need for sellers to manage multiple tools during a stream, the platform allows creators to focus on what matters most connecting with their audience, showcasing products, building trust in real time, and ultimately, selling more.

Tilt believes reducing operational complexity will open up live selling to a broader range of creators and unlock the next wave of marketplace growth.

"The future of live commerce is about letting sellers do what they do best: focus on their audience. That's what we're building at Tilt. AI handles the complexity so sellers can be present, connect with people, and bring products to life in the moment," added Abhi.

About Tilt

Tilt is a live commerce platform where buyers and sellers connect through live video. Real people, real products, real time. Sellers stream live, buyers discover through AI, and products sell in the moment. The platform spans fashion, collectibles, watches, beauty and trading cards across the UK, Italy, Spain and Poland.

Buyers spend over an hour a day on Tilt. Sellers have built businesses from scratch on the platform, with some growing from zero to over £1M in earnings. Founded in 2021 by Abhi Thanendran (CEO) and Neil Shah, both early employees at Revolut, Tilt is headquartered in London and has raised $27M in venture capital from Balderton Capital, TQ Ventures, Earlybird and Seedcamp. To learn more, visit tilt.app

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260427202537/en/

Contacts:

Rosie Davis

Jack Taylor PR

tilt@jacktaylorpr.com