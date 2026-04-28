The platform extends across more than forty countries, bringing fans together with a new global film featuring Haaland and Klopp, limited edition apparel, and legendary fan experiences

Today, Budweiser, the Official Beer Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, unveiled its newest global football platform, "Let It Pour," cracking open four years' worth of anticipation for the game's biggest stage. Activating across more than forty countries, the global beer icon is supercharging celebrations with Bud FC fan events, The Bud Fan Store, and a new global film calling the world together to Let It Pour.

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Budweiser Partners with Football Icons Erling Haaland and Jürgen Klopp to Unleash New "Let it Pour" Platform for FIFA World Cup 2026

"For over four decades, Budweiser has been part of the celebrations that define the FIFA World Cup, be it on the pitch, in bars, or wherever fans come together," said Richard Oppy, Global President, Premium Company at AB InBev. "'Let It Pour' is our invitation to consumers to fully embrace those moments. Alongside Erling Haaland and Jürgen Klopp, we're able to bring that energy to life in a way that connects with consumers across the globe."

To launch "Let It Pour," Budweiser partnered with one of the most dominant and recognizable players in football, Erling Haaland. Known for his record-breaking performances and relentless style of play, Haaland will make his FIFA World Cup debut in 2026 and is encouraging fans to share in the excitement.

"In my first FIFA World Cup, I'll be leaving everything on the pitch, so Budweiser's 'Let It Pour' campaign really hits home because it reflects exactly how I feel heading into the tournament," said Erling Haaland, Budweiser global ambassador. "I've dreamed of representing my country on this stage my entire life, and now that it's here, it's an incredible honor. What makes it even more special is knowing fans around the world will be experiencing those same moments alongside us sharing in the energy, the emotion, and letting it all pour out in a way that makes the FIFA World Cup unforgettable."

Budweiser also partnered with Jürgen Klopp, one of football's most electrifying figures, to amplify the call to come together and experience the intensity that defines the tournament.

"The FIFA World Cup inspires optimism and unmatched passion for every person watching, and to share that with fans around the world is truly remarkable," said Jürgen Klopp, Budweiser global ambassador. "I've lived it, so partnering with Budweiser and being part of the 'Let it Pour' campaign is about capturing that feeling of when fans come together, share the moment, and celebrate what makes football so special."

Expanding the Celebration Through Exclusive Global Experiences

Building on its 40-year legacy as the Official Beer Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, Budweiser continues to elevate the fan experience with the unveiling of The Bud Fan Store. Available online in select markets, consumers will be able to purchase or win exclusive, tournament-inspired merchandise. From a number 26 Budweiser football kit to a FIFA World Cup 2026 windbreaker with the iconic bowtie emblem, every piece of apparel is designed to bring fans closer to the action.

Extending the impact of "Let It Pour," Budweiser is launching Bud FC, a global experiential platform in partnership with WINK. In select markets, Bud FC will bring football fans together at FIFA World Cup 2026 festivals worldwide, turning every moment throughout the tournament into a shared outpouring of passion and celebration. By channeling the energy of the stadium, Bud FC creates a new stage for consumers to celebrate together.

Budweiser Showcases the Raw Emotion of Football

Budweiser's "Let It Pour" platform, created in partnership with Grey Global, invites fans to let their memories, emotions, and beer pour. Inspired by the energy of football fandom shared across the globe, "Let It Pour" captures how that passion spills beyond the pitch turning bars, homes, and cities into a shared celebration over 39 days. It shows how the world comes together, and strangers become teammates as they cheer on their team with a Budweiser or Budweiser 0.0% in hand.

The creative features a star-studded cast, including Haaland and Klopp, alongside cameo appearances from football legend and Erling's father Alfie Haaland, and other cultural icons who join in the celebrations. Set to the iconic track "Feelin' Alright" by Joe Cocker, the film is supported by a full suite of TV, social, and out-of-home assets.

To learn more about how Budweiser is celebrating with fans throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026, follow @budweiser and @budfootball on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About Budweiser

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States' first truly national beer brand brewed to be universally embraced and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including "kraeusening" for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.

About AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Beer is the drink for moderation, and for over a century, AB InBev has championed responsible drinking. We are committed to providing our consumers with balanced choices to enjoy on any occasion. We also invest in marketing that aims to reinforce positive behaviors, and we work with communities, customers, and partners to promote responsible consumption through evidence-based initiatives.

Our diverse portfolio of well over 400 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois and Michelob Ultra; multi-country brands Beck's, Hoegaarden and Leffe; and local champions such as Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 137 000 colleagues based in more than 40 countries worldwide. For 2025, AB InBev's reported revenue was 59.3 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

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Contacts:

AB InBev Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@ab-inbev.com