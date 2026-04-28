NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) ("Atleos"), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that Castle Leisure Limited, an operator of leisure, entertainment, and bingo venues across the UK, has extended its long-standing relationship with NCR Atleos to continue providing customers with convenient, free-to-use access to cash. Under the renewed agreement, NCR Atleos will supply and manage 22 ATMs across Castle Leisure's 11 locations through its comprehensive ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) model.

For Castle Leisure, cash accessibility is essential to delivering a seamless customer experience. Ensuring reliable access to free-to-use ATMs remains a core strategic priority for supporting both customer satisfaction and venue performance.

"Our customers expect quick, dependable access to cash when they visit our venues. NCR Atleos continues to provide the reliability, expertise, and operational scale we need," said Wayne Davies, Deputy CEO of Castle Leisure Limited. "Their fully managed ATM service removes operational burden from our teams and ensures we can focus on delivering great experiences for our guests."

The NCR Atleos ATMaaS solution delivers end-to-end management of Castle Leisure's ATM estate-including monitoring, maintenance, compliance, and cash management-to maximize uptime and ensure seamless operation across all 11 venues. With high-footfall environments and consistent customer demand, the model ensures the ATMs remain highly available and fully compliant with all applicable regulatory standards.

"Castle Leisure Limited has trusted NCR Atleos for many years to deliver dependable, free-to-use cash access for their customers," said Neil Martin, Area Managing Director for the UK at NCR Atleos. "We are proud to support their business with reliable, fully managed ATM services that enhance operational efficiency and help create a positive experience for every customer who wants to access cash."

This contract renewal reinforces NCR Atleos as the exclusive ATM provider for Castle Leisure's estate. As the company continues to evolve its venues, NCR Atleos remains a trusted partner supporting operational stability and customer satisfaction.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is the leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivaled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. NCR Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. NCR Atleos is ranked #12 in Newsweek's prestigious 2025 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces list. NCR Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with approximately 20,000 employees globally. For more information, visit www.ncratleos.com.

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Media contact

Scott Sykes

NCR Atleos

scott.sykes@ncratleos.com