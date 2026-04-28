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PR Newswire
28.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
79 Leser
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Loftie, Inc: Loftie Launches Loftie+ Habit System to Help People Put Their Phones Down

LONDON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftie, maker of the award-winning alarm clock that replaces the smartphone on the nightstand, today launches Loftie+ - a behaviour-change system built to change habits, not track data.

Over half of UK and Irish adults stay up later than planned because of their phones - rising to 73% of 18- to 24-year-olds in the UK (Deloitte, 2024). The sleep industry's answer: sell people a tracker and a score.

"The sleep industry is obsessed with measurement," said Matt Hassett, founder and CEO of Loftie. "People are staring at a dozen numbers every morning trying to figure out why they feel terrible - while the phone that's wrecking their sleep is the same device giving them the score. We're not interested in adding more data. We're interested in helping you put the phone down."

Loftie+ is a mobile app (£9.99/€9.99 monthly or £59.99/€59.99 yearly) that works on its own - no Loftie hardware required. It combines nightly app blocking, daytime focus tools, and screen-time challenges, plus a credit card-sized Loftie Card for your wallet and a free browser extension.

At night: the app schedules blocking around sleep in three phases - Relax, Sleep, and Rise - guiding users from wind-down to wake-up with minimal phone interference.

During the day: the Loftie Card triggers Focus mode with a single tap - at your desk, before a meeting, when the kids get home. Unlike screen-time apps that stay on a shelf at home, the Card lives in your wallet, with you wherever you need to focus.

A free home screen widget, Flip, replaces your phone's app grid with just the apps you choose - no icons, no distractions.

Loftie+ builds on a platform serving over 15,000 members across curated audio, personalised bedtime stories, and wind-down routines. For Loftie hardware owners, an optional feature called Loftie Drift blocks selected apps automatically when you enter the bedroom, using Bluetooth from your Clock or Lamp.

Loftie+ is available now on iOS and Android across the UK and EU. The browser extension and Flip are free.

About Loftie

Loftie is a sleep wellness brand designing products that help people put their phones down - for deeper sleep at night and better focus by day. The line includes the Loftie Clock, Loftie Lamp, and Loftie+. The Loftie Clock has been named a TIME Best Invention, recommended by Wirecutter five years running, and is carried at MoMA Design Store, Goop, and URBN.

Website: loftie.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2963308/LOFTIE_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2963309/Loftie__includes_a_Loftie_Card.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/loftie-launches-loftie-habit-system-to-help-people-put-their-phones-down-302753395.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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