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PR Newswire
28.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
66 Leser
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Segway Navimow Reaches 1 million Units in Global Cumulative Mass Production

CHANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global robotic lawn mower leader Segway Navimow has produced it's one millionth unit. The organization held a ceremony at its research and development and manufacturing base in China to celebrate the milestone. The announcement comes as Navimow launches its new production line in Malaysia, providing a solid foundation for global supply chain stability and delivery efficiency.

Commenting on the achievement, Segway Navimow CEO George Ren said: "This milestone is just the beginning. We hope to become a model for 'new quality productivity' going global, making 'made in China' synonymous with efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in the home."

Behind the cumulative mass production of 1 million units lies real market demand and a testament to supply chain management capabilities. Riding this momentum, Navimow has also been named "the World's No. 1 brand in wire-free robotic lawn mower retail volume sales for two consecutive years"*.

Breaking through the 1-million-unit milestone marks Navimow's official transition from category pioneer to global leader in wire-free robotic lawn mowers.

From "World's First" to "World's No.1": A Global Product Portfolio with Two Consecutive Years of Sales Leadership

To date, as a leading brand in wire-free robotic lawn mowers, Navimow's sales network covers more than 40 countries and regions, with over 5,000 offline retail stores worldwide, creating smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable yard-living for families around the globe.

Thanks to sustained investment in technology, channels, and service delivery, the brand has reaped the dual rewards of reputation and sales. During Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday in 2025, it ranked No.1 in its sub-category across six European countries.

From "Thousands of Units" to "One Million Units": Dual-Base Collaboration and Fully Validated Mass Delivery Capability

Behind the mass production of 1 million units lies Navimow's supply chain and manufacturing capabilities covering the entire chain from R&D and production to delivery. Today, Navimow's two major manufacturing bases in Changzhou and Nantong are equipped with intelligent, large-scale engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The newly launched Malaysia production line ensures stable delivery to European and American markets while preparing production capacity for further global expansion.

From the initial delivery of thousands of units in 2022, to steadily increasing sales year by year, and now to the cumulative mass production of 1 million units, Navimow has maintained continuous growth momentum, with its supply chain and manufacturing capabilities fully validated through mass delivery.

Facing the vast global market for wire-free robotic lawn mowers, Navimow will continue to be driven by technological innovation, centered on user needs, and leverage its unique R&D efficiency and supply chain capabilities to respond quickly to the real needs of global users.

-ENDS-

About Segway Navimow

Segway Navimow, a subsidiary of Ninebot Limited (Stock Code: 689009), is a high-tech enterprise focused on intelligent service robots. Committed to integrating next-generation innovations into everyday life, the brand strives to become the world's premier wire-free intelligent robotic lawn mower brand. Its product lineup spans the i, H, X, and commercial-grade Terranox Series, catering to diverse lawn sizes and scenarios. As a leading brand in the global robotic lawn mower market, Navimow is available in over 40 countries and regions, including Europe, North America, and Australia.

CONTACT:
Cassie Wang
heng.wang@ninebot.com
+86-13717799663

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966052/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/segway-navimow-reaches-1-million-units-in-global-cumulative-mass-production-302753929.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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