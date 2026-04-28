EcoFlow Reveals OCEAN 2 at Solar & Storage Live London 2026 as Demand Grows for Smarter, Scalable Home Energy

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Next-generation EcoFlow OCEAN 2 Plus Single-Phase system unveiled, designed for a new era of scalable, whole-home energy, supporting up to 12kw AC output

Storage capacity expandable up to 300 kWh, with 10,000 cell-cycle battery lifespan

Engineered for faster installation and lower ongoing energy loss

Advanced solar optimisation with triple MPPT architecture for complex UK rooftops

Exclusive preview of upcoming OCEAN 2 products and EcoFlow STREAM technology at the event

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow is set to unveil OCEAN 2 Plus, its next-generation home battery system, at Solar & Storage Live London 2026, taking place at ExCeL London from 29-30 April.

Positioned at the intersection of performance, scalability and intelligent energy management, OCEAN 2 represents a significant step forward for residential energy systems in the UK - designed not just to meet today's demand, but to evolve alongside it. As the market shifts towards more flexible, decentralised energy models, EcoFlow is delivering systems that scale from everyday households through to high-demand, fully electrified homes.

At the event, EcoFlow will also offer attendees an exclusive first look at upcoming additions to the OCEAN 2 series, alongside a showcase of its STREAM technology, reflecting growing momentum behind small-scale and emerging solar solutions in the UK.

EcoFlow OCEAN 2 Plus Single-Phase has been designed with long-term flexibility at its core. A single system can start small and expand over time, supporting up to 300 kWh of storage capacity when configured in parallel. This enables the system to move beyond traditional residential use cases, supporting larger homes with electric vehicles, heat pumps, and increasing electrification demands. With a 10,000-cycle battery lifespan, the system is built to deliver consistent performance and savings over many years of operation.

Performance has also been optimised for real-world UK conditions. With three independent MPPTs, OCEAN 2 is able to maximise solar generation across rooftops with multiple orientations or partial shading, ensuring more consistent energy capture throughout the day. Each string supports high input capacity, enabling installers to design more efficient, higher-yield systems without compromise.

Efficiency extends beyond generation. OCEAN 2 has been engineered to minimise its own energy consumption, operating at just 50W during light-load discharge. While often overlooked, this reduction in baseline energy use contributes to meaningful long-term savings, with estimated lifetime energy savings reaching up to 6,000 kWh over a 15-year period.

Installation has been streamlined throughout. With a compact form factor, integrated components and reduced on-site complexity, OCEAN 2 is designed to save time at every stage, from handling and positioning through to commissioning. At 46kg per battery pack, and with support for both indoor and outdoor installation, the system provides practical flexibility for installers working across a wide range of property types.

Whole-home backup functionality is built in as standard, with seamless switching designed to maintain power continuity across essential systems. This is complemented by a multi-layered safety architecture, combining both passive and active protection mechanisms across the battery system, alongside a 15-year warranty designed to support long-term peace of mind.

At the system level, OCEAN 2 integrates into EcoFlow's wider Home Energy Ecosystem, connecting solar generation, storage, and smart home technologies into a single intelligent platform. Through its Home Energy Management System, the system can automatically optimise when to store and use energy based on demand and dynamic electricity tariffs, helping households reduce reliance on the grid while improving overall energy efficiency.

Craig Bilboe, Head of Residential UK&ANZ for EcoFlow said:

"UK homes are changing quickly. We're seeing more electric vehicles, more heat pumps, and more people wanting to use their own solar more effectively. OCEAN 2 Plus Single-Phase has been built for that reality. It gives installers a system that's quicker to work with, and gives households the ability to store more, use more, and expand over time without replacing what they already have. Alongside that, technologies like STREAM are opening the door for people who want to start smaller, making solar more accessible in a way we haven't really seen in the UK before."

Visitors to the EcoFlow stand will be able to experience live demonstrations of OCEAN 2 Plus Single-Phase, explore upcoming product developments, and speak directly with EcoFlow's technical and commercial teams.

To register or learn more, visit:https://lnkd.in/g6RxBPmB

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