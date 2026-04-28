EQS-News: Payfuture / Key word(s): Financial

Payfuture Provides the High-Volume Rails Profee Needs to Grow in Emerging Markets



28.04.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - April 28, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Payfuture, the global payments company building financial infrastructure in emerging markets, today announced a strategic partnership with Profee, an international payments platform serving consumers across Europe and beyond. Through the partnership, Profee will leverage Payfuture's infrastructure to enable INR-denominated payouts into India, supporting fast, reliable delivery of funds to both individual and business recipients via local payment rails. India is one of the world's largest and most complex payout markets, where high transaction volumes are matched by strict regulatory requirements and a fragmented mix of banks and local payment methods. By integrating Payfuture's infrastructure, Profee gains direct access to local banking and payment systems, enabling faster settlement in INR, improved delivery rates, and lower operational friction across this key corridor. Building on this initial rollout, the partnership is designed to scale across the wider Indian subcontinent, where demand for efficient, compliant cross-border payouts continues to grow. Manpreet Haer, Co-Founder and CEO of Payfuture, said: "As cross-border volumes into India grow, the ability to deliver funds locally and reliably becomes critical. By connecting directly to local banking and payment systems, we enable Profee to ensure funds reach both individuals and businesses quickly and consistently." Sergey Romanov, Chief Commercial Officer at Profee, said: "India has been the world's largest international transfer recipient for years. At Profee, we launched transfers to India in 2023 and had the destination in focus since then: we strived to provide competitive FX rates to INRs, added UPI as a receiving option, and carried out high-impact marketing campaigns. We are always open to new partnerships to help us operate more efficiently, and with Payfuture's infrastructure we are sure that the funds reach recipients quickly and predictably." The partnership reflects a broader shift across the fintech landscape. As cross-border payments enter high-growth markets, providers are increasingly prioritising payout performance, local execution, and regulatory compliance over broad but shallow global coverage. Infrastructure partners like Payfuture are playing a central role in enabling this shift, helping rapidly growing services like Profee expand into markets that have traditionally been difficult to serve. About Payfuture Payfuture is a global payments technology company helping businesses operate and expand in the world's fastest-growing emerging markets. The company enables merchants, platforms, and payment providers to manage local payment acceptance and cross-border fund movement across complex regions. With a strong presence across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, Payfuture combines deep local market expertise with compliant settlement infrastructure to support international growth. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in London, Payfuture works with global businesses to navigate the regulatory, operational, and payment challenges of cross-border commerce. For more information. Learn more: https://www.payfuture.net/ About Profee Profee is a global financial service providing fast, secure, and smart money transfers to over 90 destinations with strong focus on Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe. Available via web and apps for Android and iOS, Profee simplifies global remittances and ensures financial connectivity across borders. It primarily focuses on expats, offering competitive exchange rates to over 40 currencies, local payout options, and a comprehensive interface. As of April 2026, the total number of Profee's clients exceeds one million. Profee is actively implementing new features, like digital accounts. Learn more: https://www.profee.com/ Press Contact:

Veronica Welch

VEW Media

ronnie@vewpr.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Payfuture





28.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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