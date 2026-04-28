Snom Technology GmbH: Snom expands D8xx series with white colour variants

Snom's new D810W and D815WB white versions and D8C expansion module respond to growing demand for communication devices that fit naturally into design-focused and hygiene-critical settings





BERLIN, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snom, the specialist in integrated IP communication, is expanding its D8xx series with new white colour variants. Building on the success of previous white models, such as the D735 and D785, Snom now offers design-focused alternatives for its latest generation of devices. The new models are tailored to organisations looking to combine technical performance with aesthetics, hygiene standards and clear colour concepts.

Design meets functionality and hygiene

The D810W, D815WB and D8C expansion module white versions combine the proven performance of the D8xx series with a timeless, bright design. Featuring an antibacterial housing, these devices meet the highest hygiene standards and are particularly suitable for environments where cleanliness and infection prevention are paramount. They also blend easily into modern office environments, reception areas or medical facilities where technical equipment is intentionally designed to be discreet.

Ideal for healthcare, public institutions and design-focused businesses

Light-coloured variants are in demand in sectors where visual clarity, hygiene and standardised colour schemes play a central role. These include hospitals, doctors' surgeries, care homes, as well as spas, other wellness facilities and educational institutions, or companies with clearly defined corporate design guidelines.

Proven D8xx series technology

In technical terms, the white variants are identical to their respective base models. As a compact entry-level device, the D810W offers integrated Wi-Fi, a colour display and modern security features, making it ideal for teams seeking a cost-effective yet future-proof IP desk phone.

The D815WB impresses with a 5-inch colour display, integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port and support for expansion modules. It can therefore meet the requirements of demanding workplaces with high communication volumes.

The D8C features a large, high-resolution colour display with a very clear user interface. Connected to the phone via USB, the Snom D8C enhances D8xx series phones with an additional large screen and a wide range of applications.

All models provide Snom quality HD audio as well as security features such as TLS and SRTP, making them suitable for sensitive applications.

Consistency in design and product strategy

With the introduction of white variants, Snom is underlining its commitment to combining technological innovation with meticulous product design.

"With the new D8xx white models, we are responding to specific customer requests for devices that can seamlessly integrate into design-oriented and hygiene-sensitive environments," explained Mark Wiegleb, Vice President of Products. "This way, we combine proven technology with design flexibility."

The D810W and D815WB white versions, as well as the D8C expansion module, are now available from specialist resellers and come with a three-year manufacturer's warranty.

About Snom

Snom Technology GmbH is a globally recognised and established manufacturer of IP telecommunication solutions for professional use.

Since its foundation in Berlin in 1997, the company has stood for the highest quality and security standards. All products are developed and designed in Germany with the aim of meeting the demands of a modern working environment.

With almost 30 years of experience and innovative strength, Snom creates solutions that are perfectly tailored to the requirements of mobility and flexibility in today's working world. Snom was integrated into the VTech Group in 2016. The premium brand's portfolio includes elegant desk phones, cordless IP devices, conferencing solutions and specialised product lines for industrial and hospitality applications.

With over twelve million devices installed worldwide, Snom emphasises the seamless integration of its products with all leading manufacturers of IP-based telephone systems and maintains close partnerships with them. Its sales network includes renowned distributors and over 10,000 specialised dealers worldwide.

Snom offers a comprehensive partner programme for specialist dealers, ranging from technical training to exclusive special offers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bae79839-8801-4d17-be2c-6007eaa814df

Silvia Amelia Bianchi press@sabcommunications.net