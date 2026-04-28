Nordic Investment Bank: NIB delivers solid first quarter financial results

- During Q1/2026, NIB disbursed EUR 588 million (EUR 458 million in Q1/2025) in new financing.
- NIB's core earnings, represented by the net interest income, were stable at a high level of EUR 85 million (EUR 85 million) and net profit was EUR 63 million (EUR 70 million).
- To further support the goals of the Nordic and Baltic countries, NIB published its new Climate and Nature Strategy at the end of the first quarter.
André Küüsvek, NIB President and CEO, said: "Business activity for NIB remained at a good level during the first three months of the year. In the first quarter, we delivered impact by financing projects across several sectors, including battery storage systems, defence-related R&D, and wind power. The Bank also maintained strong access to funding markets, raising a significant share of its annual funding plan early in the year."
A total of EUR 4.1 billion was raised in new funding during the first quarter of the year, accounting for approximately 45% of NIB's annual funding plan. During the quarter, NIB priced its first USD global benchmark bond of 2026, a USD 1 billion transaction. NIB also continued to be active in other currencies and in transactions under its NIB Environmental Bond framework. The latter included issuing SEK 3 billion in bonds during the first three months of the year.
On 25 March 2026, the Board of Governors of NIB approved the Bank's audited financial statements for 2025 and a dividend payment of EUR 86 million to the Nordic and Baltic member countries.
Key figures and ratios
|In millions of euro unless otherwise specified
|Jan-Mar 20261
|Jan-Mar 20251
|YoY change
|Jan-Dec 2025
|Net interest income
|85
|85
|0.4%
|349
|Profit before net loan losses
|68
|69
|-1.5%
|299
|Net profit
|63
|70
|-10.3%
|287
|New financing2
|588
|458
|28.3%
|3,891
|New financing committed3
|903
|606
|48.9%
|4,753
|% of loans achieving good or above mandate4
|100.0%
|97.1%
|2.9pp
|98.1%
|New debt issuance
|4,098
|3,126
|31.1%
|9,162
|Financing outstanding5
|24,293
|23,919
|1.6%
|24,089
|Total assets
|43,529
|44,924
|-3.1%
|42,639
|Debts evidenced by certificates
|36,690
|37,942
|-3.3%
|35,883
|Total equity
|4,711
|4,538
|3.8%
|4,741
|Equity/total assets6
|10.8%
|10.1%
|0.7pp
|11.1%
|Return on equity6
|5.4%
|6.2%
|-0.9pp
|6.2%
|Cost/income6
|18.1%
|17.7%
|0.4pp
|17.0%
|Number of employees at period end
|270
|259
|4.2%
|272
1 Unaudited figures.
2 Including loan disbursements and investments in Lending bonds. Lending bonds are investments in labelled (green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked), MREL (minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities) and other bonds initiated by Lending organisation.
3 Including new loans signed and commitments to investments in Lending bonds.
4 See interim management statement page 8 for mandate fulfilment explanation.
5 Including loans outstanding and investments in Lending bonds.
6 See interim management statement page 17 for key ratio definitions.
NIB is the international financial institution of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. The Bank finances projects that improve productivity and benefit the environment of the Nordic-Baltic region. The Bank is headquartered in Helsinki with a regional hub in Riga. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with S&P Global Ratings and Moody's.
For further information, please contact
André Küüsvek, President & CEO, at +358 10 618 001, info@nib.int
Kim Skov Jensen, Vice President & CFO, at +358 50 473 4347, kim.jensen@nib.int
Jukka Ahonen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, at +358 10 618 0295, jukka.ahonen@nib.int