Nordic Investment Bank: NIB delivers solid first quarter financial results

During Q1/2026, NIB disbursed EUR 588 million (EUR 458 million in Q1/2025) in new financing.

NIB's core earnings, represented by the net interest income, were stable at a high level of EUR 85 million (EUR 85 million) and net profit was EUR 63 million (EUR 70 million).

To further support the goals of the Nordic and Baltic countries, NIB published its new Climate and Nature Strategy at the end of the first quarter.

André Küüsvek, NIB President and CEO, said: "Business activity for NIB remained at a good level during the first three months of the year. In the first quarter, we delivered impact by financing projects across several sectors, including battery storage systems, defence-related R&D, and wind power. The Bank also maintained strong access to funding markets, raising a significant share of its annual funding plan early in the year."

A total of EUR 4.1 billion was raised in new funding during the first quarter of the year, accounting for approximately 45% of NIB's annual funding plan. During the quarter, NIB priced its first USD global benchmark bond of 2026, a USD 1 billion transaction. NIB also continued to be active in other currencies and in transactions under its NIB Environmental Bond framework. The latter included issuing SEK 3 billion in bonds during the first three months of the year.

On 25 March 2026, the Board of Governors of NIB approved the Bank's audited financial statements for 2025 and a dividend payment of EUR 86 million to the Nordic and Baltic member countries.

Key figures and ratios

In millions of euro unless otherwise specified Jan-Mar 20261 Jan-Mar 20251 YoY change Jan-Dec 2025 Net interest income 85 85 0.4% 349 Profit before net loan losses 68 69 -1.5% 299 Net profit 63 70 -10.3% 287 New financing2 588 458 28.3% 3,891 New financing committed3 903 606 48.9% 4,753 % of loans achieving good or above mandate4 100.0% 97.1% 2.9pp 98.1% New debt issuance 4,098 3,126 31.1% 9,162 Financing outstanding5 24,293 23,919 1.6% 24,089 Total assets 43,529 44,924 -3.1% 42,639 Debts evidenced by certificates 36,690 37,942 -3.3% 35,883 Total equity 4,711 4,538 3.8% 4,741 Equity/total assets6 10.8% 10.1% 0.7pp 11.1% Return on equity6 5.4% 6.2% -0.9pp 6.2% Cost/income6 18.1% 17.7% 0.4pp 17.0% Number of employees at period end 270 259 4.2% 272

1 Unaudited figures.

2 Including loan disbursements and investments in Lending bonds. Lending bonds are investments in labelled (green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked), MREL (minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities) and other bonds initiated by Lending organisation.

3 Including new loans signed and commitments to investments in Lending bonds.

4 See interim management statement page 8 for mandate fulfilment explanation.

5 Including loans outstanding and investments in Lending bonds.

6 See interim management statement page 17 for key ratio definitions.

NIB is the international financial institution of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden. The Bank finances projects that improve productivity and benefit the environment of the Nordic-Baltic region. The Bank is headquartered in Helsinki with a regional hub in Riga. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with S&P Global Ratings and Moody's.

For further information, please contact

André Küüsvek, President & CEO, at +358 10 618 001, info@nib.int

Kim Skov Jensen, Vice President & CFO, at +358 50 473 4347, kim.jensen@nib.int

Jukka Ahonen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, at +358 10 618 0295, jukka.ahonen@nib.int