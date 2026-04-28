SphingoTec GmbH: SphingoTec Introduces ELISA sphingotest penKid to Enable Broad Kidney Biomarker Testing for Research Applications

New ELISA sphingotest penKid enables widespread measurement of the kidney function biomarker Proenkephalin 119-159 (penKid) using standard laboratory equipment.

Only available test to match SphingoTec's reference chemiluminescence assay, developed with patented high-sensitivity technology to provide consistent results across platforms.

HENNIGSDORF, DE / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / SphingoTec GmbH announces the launch of the ELISA sphingotest penKid, a new assay designed to make testing of its proprietary biomarker broadly accessible to research laboratories and pharmaceutical partners. Providing ease-of-use and precision, the test facilitates large-scale investigations of human kidney function in both acute and broader clinical research contexts.

Responding to growing research interest

The launch follows increasing demand from the scientific community to study penKid - a biomarker reflecting the current state of kidney function in critical care environments. While SphingoTec's high-sensitivity sphingotest penKid assay serves as the reference method for clinical research and third-party IVD assays, the assay technology requiring dedicated equipment was not easily adoptable in research laboratories.

The new ELISA sphingotest penKid now allows researchers worldwide to benefit from SphingoTec's patented detection technology using standard photometers, extending penKid testing capability to a wider range of laboratories.

Proven performance and data continuity

The ELISA sphingotest penKid has been developed to achieve excellent correlation with SphingoTec's reference chemiluminescence assay, ensuring consistent, high-quality results across different assay platforms. Both methods share the same underlying technology capable of detecting penKid concentrations in the picomolar range.

Thanks to this technology transfer, researchers can rely on the same analytical precision and reliability that supported the clinical studies establishing penKid as a valuable kidney function biomarker. The assay's robust design and German manufacturing ensure durable consistency and reproducibility.

With this research-use ELISA, SphingoTec responds to the increasing availability of non-validated assays and encourages researchers to not compromise assay quality and performance to ensure trustworthy results - since data from non-validated tests may reflect assay limitations rather than the true performance of the penKid biomarker.

Complementary approaches for clinical use and scientific exploration

SphingoTec pursues its commercial strategy for the biomarker penKid through strategic out-licensing partnerships such as Boditech Med, which has developed an IVDR-certified assay for routine clinical use and rapid diagnostics. The newly launched ELISA sphingotest penKid represents a complementary initiative, specifically designed to support high-throughput clinical and translational research. Through this dual approach, SphingoTec reaffirms its commitment to fostering scientific collaboration and promoting the broader exploration of penKid across diverse research settings.

"Developing the ELISA sphingotest penKid reflects our long-term commitment to improving critical care diagnostics," said Deborah Bergmann, Managing Director and CEO of SphingoTec GmbH. "Beyond its currently validated clinical applications, we see strong potential for penKid to support research and improve diagnostics in other fields where kidney function is relevant. By encouraging scientists worldwide to incorporate penKid into their studies and clinical programs, we aim to accelerate innovation and advance best-fit diagnostic solutions that ultimately improve patient care."

About SphingoTec

SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec" Hennigsdorf near Berlin, Germany) is a biomarker company focusing on the out-licensing of innovative critical care solutions for diagnosing, predicting, and monitoring acute medical conditions. SphingoTec develops its biomarkers to the commercial stage and partners with IVD companies to make them available on different IVD platforms. SphingoTec's proprietary biomarker portfolio includes Proenkephalin A 119-159 (penKid), a biomarker for the assessment of kidney function in critical diseases, and bioactive Adrenomedullin 1-52 (bio-ADM), a biomarker for the assessment of endothelial function in conditions like sepsis. Discover more on www.sphingotec.com

Media Contact:

Email: press@sphingotec.com

Phone +49-3302-20565-0

SphingoTec GmbH

Neuendorfstr. 15A

16761 Hennigsdorf, Germany

SOURCE: SphingoTec GmbH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sphingotec-introduces-elisa-sphingotestr-penkidr-to-enable-broad-kidn-1161855