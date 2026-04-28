London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Lithosphere has introduced a visual builder designed to simplify the creation of AI-native smart contracts and decentralized applications within its ecosystem. The release expands Lithosphere's developer infrastructure by providing an intuitive interface for designing, deploying, and managing intelligent systems without relying on complex, code-heavy workflows.

Visual development interface enabling streamlined creation of AI-native smart contracts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/294541_e9e6f954544af93a_001full.jpg

The visual builder enables developers to construct smart contract logic through a structured interface, allowing components such as AI execution, data flow, and interaction logic to be configured using modular design patterns. This approach reduces development complexity and accelerates the creation of applications that require adaptive behavior and continuous execution.

The system is designed to support both experienced developers and new entrants, offering accessibility while maintaining flexibility for advanced use cases. By simplifying how intelligent systems are built, Lithosphere lowers the barrier to entry for developing decentralized applications that incorporate AI-driven execution and cross-system coordination.

The visual builder integrates with Lithosphere's broader infrastructure stack, including Lithic for AI-native execution, MultX for cross-chain coordination, DNNS for programmable identity, and the LEP100 standards framework for governance and verification. This ensures that applications created through the interface operate within a consistent and interoperable environment.

"Expanding access to development tools is essential for accelerating ecosystem growth," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "This visual builder enables developers to focus on designing intelligent systems while maintaining the structure and reliability required for decentralized execution."

By introducing a visual development interface, Lithosphere continues to strengthen its builder ecosystem, supporting faster experimentation, streamlined workflows, and scalable deployment of AI-native applications. The release enables developers to move from concept to execution more efficiently within a unified infrastructure.

This development reflects Lithosphere's broader goal of creating an accessible and structured environment for building intelligent decentralized systems, where development complexity is reduced without compromising execution control or interoperability.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

Social Media

Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294541

Source: Kaj Labs