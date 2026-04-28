StillFront AB: Stillfront secures an amended unsecured revolving credit facility of SEK 2.0 billion in connection with bond redemption

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Stillfront has signed an amended unsecured revolving credit facility of SEK 2.0 billion with maturity in June 2028. The amended facility replaces the unsecured revolving credit facility of SEK 2.5 billion and further improves the Group's debt maturity profile. In connection therewith, the redemption date for Stillfront's existing senior unsecured floating rate bonds with ISIN SE0020846624 maturing in 2027 has occurred in accordance with previous press releases published on 24 March 2026 and 27 March 2026.

"With the completed bond refinancing and the amended RCF, we have improved Stillfront's debt maturity profile while maintaining a sound level of financial flexibility. The amended facility has been right-sized to SEK 2.0 billion, reflecting our reduced need to draw on the RCF following the new SEK 1.0 billion bond issue, while also lowering commitment fees. We appreciate the continued support from our banking partners", says Emily Villatte, CFO.

The amended facility is supported by DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch; Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige; and Swedbank AB (publ). Mannheimer Swartling acted as legal advisor to Stillfront.

For additional information, please contact:

Emily Villatte, CFO, Stillfront Group

Phone: +46 76 525 01 42

E-mail: emily.villatte@stillfront.com

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a global games company. We develop digital games that are played by approximately 35 million people each month. Our diversified portfolio spans well-established franchises like BIG, Jawaker and Supremacy, to smaller, niche games across our different genres. We believe gaming can be a force for good and we want to create a gaming universe that is digital, affordable, equal, and sustainable. Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Stillfront's shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com