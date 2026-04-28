Alm. Brand A/S - Interim report for Q1 2026

Very satisfactory insurance service result supported by underlying improvements in Commercial Lines

Alm. Brand Group lifts its guidance for the insurance service result excluding run-off gains or losses for the second to fourth quarter of 2026 by DKK 150 million to DKK 1.8-2.0 billion.

The insurance service result for Q1 2026 was a profit of DKK 496 million (Q1 2025: DKK 337 million), equivalent to a combined ratio of 83.1 (88.2), driven in particular by favourable developments in Commercial Lines.

Insurance revenue grew by 2.5% to DKK 2,929 million (DKK 2,858 million), driven by premium growth of 6.4% in Personal Lines. Commercial Lines reported a decline of 1.8% in premiums, reflecting a continued focus on improving profitability. Adjusting for workers' compensation and industrial customers, Commercial Lines achieved a premium growth of 2.0%.

Major claims accounted for 6.0% of insurance revenue in Q1 2026, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than in Q1 2025 but in line with the expected level. Weather-related claims decreased by 1.1 percentage points to 1.5% in Q1 2026, which was below the level normally expected for the quarter.

The run-off result was DKK 119 million, corresponding to 4% of premium income.

The undiscounted underlying claims ratio improved by 1.7 points to 63.5 (65.2), primarily influenced by positive developments in Commercial Lines driven by profitability-enhancing measures. However, motor-related claims due to icy road conditions impacted negatively, as did claims related to slip and fall injuries and travel insurance claims.

The expense ratio decreased to 18.3 in Q1 2026 (18.6).

The investment result amounted to a loss of DKK 43 million in Q1 2026 (profit of DKK 96 million) in a quarter impacted by geopolitical turmoil and high volatility.

The target for the investment result in 2026 is lowered to DKK 0.15 billion (previously DKK 0.2 billion).

Alm. Brand Group reported a consolidated pre-tax profit of DKK 313 million in Q1 2026 (DKK 236 million).

CEO Andreas Ruben Madsen on the Q1 financial results:



"We're very satisfied with our Q1 performance, which was in line with our targets and reflected our focus on creating a more efficient and competitive group.

I'm also pleased that we got off to a good start to our new strategy period. For example, we recently launched our new loyalty programme designed to make it even more attractive to be a customer of Alm. Brand.

For our customers, the start to the year was characterised by unusually harsh winter weather with snow and frost for an extended period. This caused a rush of work in our claims department assisting many customers who had experienced accidents due to the icy road conditions. The situation in the Middle East also led to a significant increase in customer enquiries related to travel insurance issues."

This interim report and related materials are available at Alm. Brand Group's investor website: Q1 2026

Webcast and conference call

Alm. Brand will host a conference call for investors and analysts today, Tuesday 28 April 2026 at 11:00 a.m. The conference call and presentation will be available on Alm. Brand Group's investor website:

Conference call dial-in numbers for investors and analysts (PIN: 177147878):

United Kingdom: +44 117 389 0104

USA: +1 585 542 9983

Denmark: +45 80 83 03 77





Link to webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/177147878

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Press:

Head of Communications and Media Relations

Mikkel Luplau Schmidt

Mobile no. +45 2052 3883