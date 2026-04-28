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WKN: A2AKB8 | ISIN: SE0008091581 | Ticker-Symbol: 66B
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 07:35
0,790 Euro
-6,29 % -0,053
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONAVA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONAVA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8170,82110:06
0,8220,82510:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2026 07:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Bonava AB: Bonava's interim report for the first quarter of 2026: Continued profitability improvement with retained financial stability

First quarter, January - March 2026*:

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 1,720 M (1,608)
  • Gross margin amounted to 13.4 per cent (13.8)
  • EBIT amounted to SEK 83 M (65) and EBIT margin was 4.8 per cent (4.0)
  • Net sales according to IFRS amounted to SEK 713 M (1,132) and EBIT was
    SEK -72 M (-76)
  • Earnings per share according to IFRS, before and after dilution, was SEK -0.54 (-0.70)
  • Cash flow before financing and tax amounted to SEK -269 M (132)
  • The number of housing units sold consumer was 368 (358)
  • The number of housing units sold investor was 61 (231)
  • The number of production starts consumer was 268 (250)
  • The number of production starts investor was 61 (231)
  • The number of production starts investment properties was 59 (0)
  • Number of units in production amounted to 4,220 (3,298) with a sales rate of 60 (66) per cent

* Based on segment reporting unless otherwise stated.

President and CEO Peter Wallin comments:

"Our controlled growth journey continues in a turbulent business environment. In the first quarter, we strengthened the sales rate for ongoing production compared with the end of the year and maintained a solid financial position. Net sales and EBIT increased. So far, we have not seen any major effects from the geopolitical turbulence on sales and production costs. We are seeing good prospects for gradually increasing the number of production starts, and are maintaining our outlook for full-year 2026."

Report presentation today at 09.00 a.m. CET

The report will be presented in English by President and CEO Peter Wallin and Deputy CEO and CFO Jon Johnsson at 09.00 a.m. CET.

The webcast is accessible via this link:
https://qcnl.tv/p/e6csKd504klhll6FouNnyA

To ask questions, please follow the webcast and post your questions in the chat.

The presentation materials and a recorded version of the conference will be available for download from bonava.com.

For more information, please contact:

Anna Falck Fyhrlund, Head of Investor Relations
anna.falck@bonava.com
Tel: +46 707 604 915

This information is such that Bonava AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 a.m. CET on 28 April 2026.

Bonava is a leading residential developer in Europe with the purpose to create happy neighbourhoods for the many. With its 900 employees, Bonava develops residential housing in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania. To date, the company has built about 50,000 homes and reported net sales of approximately SEK 8 billion in 2025. Bonava's shares and green bond are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about us, visit: www.bonava.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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