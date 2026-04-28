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PR Newswire
28.04.2026 09:24 Uhr
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Sungrow Power: Beyond Simulation: Sungrow Completes World's First Large-Scale Full-Condition Grid-Forming Extreme Test

HEFEI, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, successfully completed the world's first large-scale grid-forming full-scenario validation.The program covered 14 scenarios over 138 hours and was independently witnessed and verified by TÜV Rheinland. All results met multiple international standards, confirming reliable operation under complex grid conditions.

As global power systems rapidly transition toward high shares of renewable energy, grid stability is becoming a critical challenge. The test base features a world-leading 30MW grid simulation platform, along with the real short-circuit capacity regulation equipment and advanced arc-fault testing devices, enabling the replication of complex and extreme grid conditions at full scale. These tests align with grid codes and requirements across major global markets, including Europe, Australia, and China, addressing growing challenges related to grid stability and high renewable penetration worldwide.

Validated Performance Across Main Critical Grid Scenarios

  • Short-Circuit Performance: Reliable Fault Support

A short-circuit test was conducted using real arc-fault equipment to simulate the most severe fault conditions. Under identical fault scenarios, the grid-forming system remained connected and continuously supplied fault current, while conventional systems are more likely to disconnect.

Key advantages:

Response time as fast as 10 ms

Stable and continuous fault current contribution

Strong fault ride-through capability

  • Inertial Response: Stronger Frequency Stability

Compared with conventional grid-following systems, which may lose stability under the same disturbance, Sungrow's solution maintained continuous operation and restored frequency stability within milliseconds.

Key advantages:

Millisecond-level response to frequency deviations

Stable operation under sudden disturbances

Improved system resilience in weak grids

  • Black Start: Rapid System Recovery

In a full blackout test, all external power was disconnected from the site. During this test, Sungrow's grid-forming PCS (Power Conversion System) established system voltage within 19 seconds, then successfully restarted the entire facility, restoring loads and infrastructure without external support. This capability enables industry-leading GW-scale black start and significantly enhances system restoration speed.

Key advantages:

Faster restoration

GW-scale black-start capability

virtually no circulation current

In addition to the three tests mentioned above, another eleven tests including on/off-grid switching, load switching, and oscillation damping were also successfully completed.

As demand for grid-forming technologies continues to grow, validating their real-world performance is becoming increasingly important. Reliance solely on digital power system simulations is not sufficient, while live testing provides more reliable and real validation. "Based on two decades of experience on grid-forming technology and in-depth understanding of power system stability requirements, Sungrow has built a 30 MW large-scale simulation platform and conducted 14 comprehensive real-world extreme test scenarios," said Henry Liu, General Manager of the Microgrid and Grid Solutions Center at Sungrow. "These results demonstrate grid-forming capabilities and mark a critical step toward the large-scale deployment of grid-forming technologies."

Sungrow will continue to advance the development of evaluation frameworks and industry standards, supporting broader adoption and enabling more stable, resilient power systems worldwide.

About Sungrow
Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

Contact:
luly.wang@sungrow-hq.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967535/Large_Scale_Grid_FormingFull_Scenario_Validation_Test_Report.jpg
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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyond-simulation-sungrow-completes-worlds-first-large-scale-full-condition-grid-forming-extreme-test-302755374.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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