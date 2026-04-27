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WKN: 915246 | ISIN: US6153691059 | Ticker-Symbol: DUT
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 09:49
391,00 Euro
-0,76 % -3,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
391,00395,0010:07
391,00395,0009:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 20:54 Uhr
27 Leser
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Kvika banki hf.: Moody's confirms Kvika's issuer- and deposit ratings; outlook stable

Moody's Ratings ("Moody's") today confirmed Kvika banki hf.'s ("Kvika") long-term and short-term deposit ratings of Baa1/P-2, the long-term issuer ratings of Baa2, and the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of ba1.

The (P)Baa2 senior unsecured Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) program ratings, and (P)Ba1 junior senior unsecured EMTN program ratings were also affirmed. Finally, the subordinated EMTN program ratings were upgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Ba2.

Moody's outlook on Kvika's rating remains stable. Previously, the ratings were on review for upgrade due to merger discussions with Arion banki hf.

For further information please contact Kvika's investor relations at ir@kvika.is or via telephone (+354) 540-3200.

Please note that this notice is a disclosure of inside information per article 7 of regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse ("MAR"), which is implemented into Icelandic law with the act on measures against market abuse No 60/2021.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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