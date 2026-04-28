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Dow Jones News
28.04.2026 09:33 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
28-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
28/04/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                              Listing Category    ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 
 
10.00% Notes due 15/04/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    Debt and debt-like   XS3355357230 --  
MNT100,000 each)                                securities 

Issuer Name: YOUNG & CO'S BREWERY PLC 
 
A Ordinary Shares of 12.5 pence each; fully paid                Equity shares      GB00B2NDK765 --  
                                        (commercial companies) 
 
 
                                        Non-equity shares and 
Non-Voting Ordinary Shares of 12.5 pence each; fully paid            non-voting equity    GB00B2NDK989 --  
                                        shares 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Aier Eye Hospital  Debt and debt-like   GB00BTDGSC53 --  
Group Co., Ltd. due 28/04/2027                         securities 
 
 
Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Shaanxi Coal     Securitised derivatives GB00BTDGSB47 --  
Industry Co Ltd due 28/04/2027 

Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC 
 
Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 13/05/2031; fully paid;     Debt and debt-like 
(Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of   securities       XS3254389326 --  
GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) 
 
 
Equity Index Linked Notes due 28/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like 
bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up securities       XS3254396370 --  
to and including GBP1,999) 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 28/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Debt and debt-like   XS3263056189 --  
GBP1 each)                                   securities 
 
 
Securities due 28/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised derivatives XS3340977902 --  
GBP1,000 each) 
 
 
Securities due 30/04/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 Securitised derivatives XS3340976094 --  
each) 
 
 
Securities due 28/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised derivatives XS3340978033 --  
GBP1,000 each) 

Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 28/04/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS3358386962 --  
of USD1,000,000 each)                              securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 425281 
EQS News ID:  2316064 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2316064&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.