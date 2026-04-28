Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 28-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 28/04/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 10.00% Notes due 15/04/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3355357230 -- MNT100,000 each) securities Issuer Name: YOUNG & CO'S BREWERY PLC A Ordinary Shares of 12.5 pence each; fully paid Equity shares GB00B2NDK765 -- (commercial companies) Non-equity shares and Non-Voting Ordinary Shares of 12.5 pence each; fully paid non-voting equity GB00B2NDK989 -- shares Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Aier Eye Hospital Debt and debt-like GB00BTDGSC53 -- Group Co., Ltd. due 28/04/2027 securities Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Shaanxi Coal Securitised derivatives GB00BTDGSB47 -- Industry Co Ltd due 28/04/2027 Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 13/05/2031; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of securities XS3254389326 -- GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) Equity Index Linked Notes due 28/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up securities XS3254396370 -- to and including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 28/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3263056189 -- GBP1 each) securities Securities due 28/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised derivatives XS3340977902 -- GBP1,000 each) Securities due 30/04/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 Securitised derivatives XS3340976094 -- each) Securities due 28/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised derivatives XS3340978033 -- GBP1,000 each) Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC Floating Rate Notes due 28/04/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS3358386962 -- of USD1,000,000 each) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 425281 EQS News ID: 2316064 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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April 28, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)