UNSUNG HEROES OF COMFORT: LG HVAC ENGINEERS PRIORITIZING SAFETY AND INNOVATION IN HARSH MIDDLE EAST CONDITIONS

Recognizing World Day for Safety and Health at Work, LG celebrates its HVAC engineers for their technical expertise, resilience, and safety-first approach

DUBAI, UAE, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the diverse and often challenging landscapes of the Middle East, a vital cadre of professionals works tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that advanced climate control systems operate flawlessly. These are the LG Electronics (LG) HVAC Field and Service Engineers who, day in and day out, guarantee uninterrupted comfort and essential operational efficiency for countless buildings and their occupants, standing as the unsung heroes of modern infrastructure.

The annual World Day for Safety and Health at Work serves as a crucial reminder of the paramount importance of safeguarding workers. This year, the observance specifically explores the impacts of climate change on occupational safety and health - a theme particularly pertinent to LG's HVAC engineers. Operating in a region frequently subjected to extreme temperatures, these professionals directly confront the realities of a changing climate, making their adherence to stringent safety protocols and LG's innovative solutions even more critical in protecting their well-being while maintaining essential climate control.

These engineers are meticulously prepared for the rigors of their profession. Before setting foot on any site, they are mandated to don full personal protective equipment, including safety shoes, a helmet, jacket, gloves, and safety glasses. Beyond individual gear, a crucial compulsory safety induction, led by an ISO-certified site safety officer from building management, is a prerequisite for access.

Their training also covers site-specific risks, emergency assembly points, fire response procedures, lifting operations involving heavy equipment, working cranes, and the movement of construction machinery, and only upon successful completion and receipt of a certification sticker affixed to their helmet are engineers permitted on-site; a testament to LG's stringent compliance with safety standards.

The nature of their work, too, frequently places them in challenging scenarios, where engineers often inspect outdoor units perched on the rooftops of towering high-rise buildings, necessitating work at significant heights and direct exposure to varying weather conditions.

In other instances, troubleshooting requires careful access to indoor units nestled within very tight ceiling spaces - environments that, whether exposed or confined, inherently elevate the job's difficulty and risk, demanding the highest level of safety awareness and technical precision from every individual. It is in these real-world operating conditions that LG HVAC solutions truly prove their dependable performance.

In fact, LG's advanced HVAC solutions are not merely designed for peak efficiency and optimal comfort; they are also engineered to make installation, monitoring, and maintenance inherently smarter and safer for these frontline professionals.

The MULTI V VRF System, a flagship product, exemplifies this commitment by offering efficient system performance and significantly easier maintenance, complemented by LG's sophisticated Smart Control and Management tools, which are invaluable assets in the field. Providing improved fault detection and unparalleled system visibility, these systems empower engineers to respond faster, thereby reducing downtime and greatly enhancing operational safety through smarter diagnostics.

Additionally, through LG's Total Management Service (TMS), systems are continuously monitored, with any detected fault automatically notifying both the customer and LG service teams. Even without a TMS subscription, errors are clearly displayed on the thermostat, enabling engineers to quickly identify issues, while during site visits, engineers leverage powerful LG diagnostic tools like LG Monitoring View (LGMV) to meticulously analyze system data, pinpoint the root cause of problems, and resolve them with exceptional efficiency.

Through a blend of rigorous safety protocols, innovative technology, and the unyielding dedication of its field and service engineers, LG ensures that optimal comfort is consistently delivered across the Middle East, prioritizing both operational excellence and, crucially, the well-being of the individuals who make it all possible.

To learn more about LG's comprehensive HVAC systems, please visit: https://www.lg.com/ae/business/hvac

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company ???

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG's electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG. For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/ae/business/hvac ???

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