DJ Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (PRHG LN) Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.1378 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6581026 CODE: PRHG LN ISIN: LU2977996904 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2977996904 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRHG LN LEI Code: 213800G6JBAW8A8FNO08 Sequence No.: 425382 EQS News ID: 2316446 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)