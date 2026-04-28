DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF EUR Dist (AEMD LN) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF EUR Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.7402 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14568231 CODE: AEMD LN ISIN: LU1737652583 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD LN LEI Code: 22210029BWUM47M5IC61 Sequence No.: 425392 EQS News ID: 2316466 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2026 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)