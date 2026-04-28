DJ Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc (BNKE LN) Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 319.0868 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15258960 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN LEI Code: 549300DB2EV341R0HQ23 Sequence No.: 425403 EQS News ID: 2316488 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2026 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)