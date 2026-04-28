DJ Amundi IBEX 35 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi IBEX 35 UCITS ETF Acc (CS1 LN) Amundi IBEX 35 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2026 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi IBEX 35 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 451.7451 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 904064 CODE: CS1 LN ISIN: FR0010655746 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CS1 LN LEI Code: 969500RQATUKFUTLVW17 Sequence No.: 425419 EQS News ID: 2316520 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2026 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)