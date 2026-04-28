DJ Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRG LN) Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2026 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 86.5522 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10843669 CODE: ESRG LN ISIN: LU1861137484 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861137484 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESRG LN LEI Code: 549300T9XW2XYJW1RS43 Sequence No.: 425438 EQS News ID: 2316558 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2026 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)