DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (MIVO LN) Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Apr-2026 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 27-Apr-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 162.2715 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 965582 CODE: MIVO LN ISIN: LU1681041627 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681041627 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIVO LN LEI Code: 5493003POQG04SBGUX72 Sequence No.: 425473 EQS News ID: 2316630 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2026 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)