Grand View Research, Inc.: Grand View Research Announces Strategic Investment and Technology Partnership with Dview to Accelerate AI & Analytics GTM

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global market intelligence and advisory firm Grand View Research (GVR) today announced a strategic investment and long-term technology partnership with Dview Technologies, an advanced AI powered analytics solutions provider. The collaboration positions both companies to jointly go-to-market (GTM) with next-generation AI-powered knowledge, analytics, and enterprise intelligence solutions.
This strategic partnership combines GVR's deep market intelligence, structured data assets, and global enterprise relationships with Dview's Agentic-AI platform, unified knowledge architecture, and advanced analytics capabilities. The investment underscores GVR's commitment to accelerating its AI transformation roadmap and expanding its Horizon platform into intelligent, agent-driven enterprise systems.
Powering the Next Generation of Enterprise Intelligence
The partnership will focus on building and commercializing:
- AI-powered knowledge agents for enterprises
- Consolidated intelligence platforms integrating PDFs, APIs, and proprietary datasets
- Advanced analytics engines for real-time decision support
- Industry-specific AI copilots for strategy, research, and investment teams
- Scalable GTM solutions for global clients across consulting, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, and financial services
GVR and Dview are already collaborating on a proof-of-concept engagement for a leading Japanese enterprise, consolidating complex knowledge repositories into an AI-driven analytics agent that enables contextual search, strategic insights, and executive-level intelligence summaries.
A Strategic Investment for Long-Term Growth
As part of the collaboration, Grand View Research has made a strategic investment in Dview to deepen technological alignment, accelerate product development, and jointly expand into global markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.
The investment reflects GVR's long-term vision to evolve from a research publisher into a technology-enabled intelligence ecosystem - integrating data, AI, and analytics into enterprise workflows.
Leadership Commentary
Swayam Dash, Managing Director & CEO, Grand View Research, said:
"This partnership marks a pivotal step in our AI journey. We are moving beyond static research into intelligent, adaptive knowledge systems. By investing in Dview and aligning our technology roadmaps, we are creating a scalable AI and analytics platform that will redefine how enterprises consume, analyze, and act on data."
Kauts Shukla, Founder & CEO, Dview Technologies Pvt. Ltd., added:
"Grand View Research brings global market depth, structured intelligence assets, and enterprise credibility. Together, we are building practical AI systems that solve real-world business problems - not just experiments, but deployable, scalable AI powered intelligence infrastructure for enterprises."
Joint GTM Strategy
The collaboration includes:
- Co-branded enterprise AI offerings
- Joint sales and marketing initiatives
- Technology integration with GVR's Horizon platform
- Global enterprise outreach leveraging GVR's client network
- Talent collaboration and capability expansion
The companies will focus on delivering measurable ROI through faster insights, reduced manual research cycles, and enhanced executive decision-making.
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm providing research reports, custom research, and advanced analytics solutions across industries. With an expanding AI-powered ecosystem through Horizon, GVR enables organizations to make data-driven strategic decisions at scale.
About Dview
Dview is an enterprise Data & AI Intelligence platform that helps organizations unlock value from complex, fragmented data by transforming it into trusted, actionable intelligence. Powered by its Agentic-AI architecture, the platform automatically builds a unified knowledge layer that enables governed, conversational, enterprise-grade insights. In addition, Dview supports large-scale data engineering workflows and securely hosts AI/ML models, creating a scalable foundation for analytics, automation, and decision grade intelligence.
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