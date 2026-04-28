Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Zuerst +50%… jetzt ein $20M Graphen-Deal
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P8F1 | ISIN: CA74764Y2050 | Ticker-Symbol: 0K91
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 21:48
3,708 Euro
-2,68 % -0,102
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM BIOPHARMA LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM BIOPHARMA LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8284,04211:39
3,8284,04211:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2026 01:48 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quantum BioPharma Provides Corporate Update

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) ("Quantum BioPharma"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, is pleased to announce the following corporate updates.

Quantum Biopharma has retained the services of Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy") on a one-month contract with option for renewal, starting May 18, 2026, to provide marketing and investor awareness services. Senergy is an arm's-length marketing, advertising and shareholder relations firm based in Vancouver, B.C. Senergy will design and execute campaigns that include corporate branding, social media, and advertising initiatives. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will pay Senergy USD $150,000 that includes a service fee of USD $25,000 and advertising expenses of USD $125,000.

To the Company's knowledge, Senergy does not own any shares, options or warrants in Quantum Biopharma.

Senergy Communications Capital Inc
Contact: Aleem Fidai
Address: 1122 Mainland Street #228, Vancouver, BC V6B 5L1
Email: aleem@senergy.capital
Website: www.senergy.capital
Phone: (778) 772-6740

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. has retained the services of King Tide Media LLC ("KTM") on a one-month contract with option for renewal, starting May 1, 2026, to provide market awareness and foster productive, continuing dialogues with shareholders and other market participants. KTM is an arm's-length marketing, advertising and shareholder relations firm based in Lake Worth, Florida. KTM will design and execute campaigns that include corporate branding, social media, and advertising initiatives. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will pay KTM USD $125,000.

To the Company's knowledge, KTM does not own any shares, options or warrants in Quantum Biopharma.

King Tide Media LLC
Address: 806E Windward Way #616, Lantana, Florida, 33462
Email: james@kingtidemedia.net
Website: https://kingtidemedia.net/
Phone: (843) 368-7691

About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. ("Lucid"), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented unbuzzd and spun out its OTC version to a company, Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. ("UWI"), led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 19.84% (as of December 31, 2025) of UWI at www.unbuzzd.com. The agreement with UWI also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar product or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected timing for completion of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the failure to complete the Offering; reliance on key management and other personnel; potential downturns in economic conditions; competition from others; market factors, including future demand products developed by the Company; the policies and actions of foreign governments, which could impact the ability of the Company to successfully market its products; the Company's expectations in connection with the development of the Target Acquisition System; the effectiveness of the Target Acquisition System; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration or laws, policies and practices; the impact of general business and economic conditions; currency exchange rates; and the impact of inflation.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Quantum BioPharma Ltd.
Zeeshan Saeed, Founder, CEO and Executive Co-Chairman of the Board
Email: Zsaeed@quantumbiopharma.com
Telephone: (833) 571-1811

Investor Relations
Email: ir@quantumbiopharma.com, info@quantumbiopharma.com
Website: www.quantumbiopharma.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.