Precore Gold Corp.: Precore Gold Welcomes Tenured Geologist Raúl Carbajal as Senior Project Manager at Its Arikepay Project in Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precore Gold Corp. (CSE: PRCG) (the "Company" or "Precore Gold") is pleased to welcome Raúl Carbajal as Senior Project Manager of the Company's highly prospective brownfield copper-gold flagship, the Arikepay Project, in Southern Peru.

Paul A. Dumas, Precore Gold Executive Chairman states, "We are happy to have Raúl join our team in Peru. His knowledge and experience around geology - especially porphyry systems like at our Arikepay Project - as well as large-scale project management and development, will be invaluable as we get into exploration and development work at Arikepay."

Mr. Carbajal is a senior geologist with more than 25 years of experience leading mining exploration and development projects in South America. His expertise spans gold, copper and other metals including heavy mineral deposits. His past tenure includes overseeing large-scale drilling campaigns and delivering both the JORC reporting (Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves) and the National Instrument 43-101 securities regulatory instrument in Canada, for a number of projects on which he was lead.

Most recently as Senior Project Manager, Mr. Carbajal led a successful 20,000-meter drill campaign at C3 Metals Inc.'s Jasperoide Project, located in the prolific high-grade Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. His expertise and collaboration contributed to the identification of a number of skarn prospects and two porphyry prospects along the renowned belt within C3 Metals' concessions. He was also responsible for the data compilation that was the foundation of the project's July 2023 NI43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Update.

Prior to that, Mr. Carbajal worked as Operations Supervisor at Minera Chinalco Peru, at its Toromocho Copper Mine in the Morococha District of Peru, which is today, one of the largest copper mines in the world, with significant reserves and production capacity. While at Chinalco, Mr. Carbajal was in charge of managing the drilling campaigns for the large-scale infill project, which led to an important increase in mineral reserves. Today, Toromocho produces approximately 250,000 tonnes of copper concentrate annually, accounting for approximately 10% of Peru's copper output. (Geomechanics, April 2026)

From 2009 to 2015, Mr. Carbajal served as Senior Project Manager and Geologist at Latin Resources' (now Pilbara Minerals) heavy minerals Guadalupito Project in Northern Peru and was responsible for delivering the JORC defined Inferred Resource Estimate of 1.073 billion tonnes @ 6.1% HM at the project's Los Conchales deposit, successfully increasing Guadalupito's total JORC Inferred Resource by 371% to 1.465Bt @ 5.7% HM in situ. (Latin Resources, February 2013)

Prior to 2009, Mr. Carbajal worked for Rio Tinto, where he acted as Project Geologist, managing key copper and gold exploration projects, including advancing the geological understanding of the Mina Justa project (2024 Proven & Probable Reserves 248.9 million tonnes copper) as well as the management and development of the Constancia project for its subsequent sale to Norsemont Mining (later acquired by HudBay Minerals in 2011; 2025 Proven & Probable Reserves 488M tonnes copper).

About Precore Gold Corp.

Precore Gold is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on building a solid portfolio of exploration projects with strong gold discovery potential, in order to capture the strength of the gold market and to generate long-term shareholder returns. The Company is focused on their flagship properties, the Arikepay property, in Arequipa, Peru and the Lac Big-Rush property in Chibougamau, Quebec. The Company plans to seize opportunities, whereby promising properties are located in prolific mining camps, in politically stable jurisdictions, that contain important historical drilling results that have not seen any follow-up work in years. Precore Gold's mission is underpinned by diligent environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards.

For shareholder inquiries, please contact:

Paul A. Dumas, Executive Chairman

Email: investor@precoregold.com

Tel: 514-994-1069

www.precoregold.com

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the completion of the Second Tranche, future geological work or exploration programs, the potential positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to finance exploration programs and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.