Supported by Toshiba, Bulgarian utility NEK is working to restart its 864 MW Chaira pumped-storage hydropower plant, the largest of its kind in Southeastern Europe. The facility has been offline since March 2022 following a turbine failure.Bulgaria's state-owned utility Natsionalna Elektricheska Kompania EAD (NEK EAD) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Toshiba International Europe Ltd., the UK subsidiary of Japan's Toshiba Corp., to restart operations at the Chaira pumped-storage hydropower plant. The facility is the largest of its kind in Southeastern Europe and is located in the ...

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