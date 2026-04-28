Braskem delivers scalable circular solutions that strengthen the packaging value chain and advance a lower-carbon future.

Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5, and BRKM6, NYSE: BAK, LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, as well as a global market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, will be at interpack 2026 in hall 9, booth A32, presenting packaging solutions made from bio-based, recycled and traditional polyolefins, enabling circular plastics, end-to-end. At interpack, Braskem will highlight I'm green bio-based polyethylene grades specifically engineered for food-contact applications, as well as Medcol V7040, a new grade for Healthcare and Hygiene. These innovations mark the first time Braskem has offered sustainably sourced sugarcane-derived plastics for these segments.

In an environment where packaging decisions are increasingly evaluated on both sustainability ambitions and business impact, Braskem positions itself as a materials partner offering multiple, complementary pathways toward circularity and lower emissions. Rather than a one-size-fits-all solution, the company's portfolio is designed to help brands and converters advance at their own pace-using drop-in materials that integrate seamlessly into existing operations.

"Today's packaging challenges require pragmatic solutions," said Walmir Soller, Vice President for North America, Europe and Asia (NAMEA). "Sustainability goals must be supported by materials that deliver performance, scalability and supply reliability. Our portfolio-from renewable to recycled together with conventional resins-allows customers to choose the solutions that best fit their technical, regulatory and business resilience realities while moving forward on transitioning into a low carbon circular economy."

Braskem will spotlight its expanding product portfolio to support a circular plastic economy that keeps carbon in the loop through interactive displays, real-life examples and expert sessions. Attendees can expect to explore:

Product Highlights

I'm green bio-based

Flexible packaging for Food Contact Braskem will introduce its latest bio-based flexible grade innovation designed for food-contact applications. The new grade combines high and predictable performance with the carbon capturing, drop-in benefits of the I'm green bio-based portfolio.

Medcol V7040 (LDPE) for Healthcare and Hygiene Braskem's Medcol V7040, a low-density polyethylene specifically developed for blow-fill-seal processes, meets stringent pharmaceutical regulations for the healthcare sector. Excellent flowability, stiffness, and temperature resistance Compatibility with existing processing systems as a true drop-in solution A scalable and fully recyclable renewable feedstock A negative cradle-to-gate carbon footprint of -2.27 kg CO2e/kg

Machine Direction Oriented (MDO) films made with renewable feedstock that combines high mechanical performance with lower environmental impact. Sustainable and visually appealing, it is suitable for food, beauty, home and personal care applications that seek mono-material structure to facilitate recyclability and can also be used across a wide range of flexible packaging applications.

Polypropylene

Food Packaging Applications Braskem showcases several different options for food packaging ranging from durable cups to thermoformed food trays using different grades of Inspire polymers. All options provide recyclability and excellent optical performance to ensure aesthetic product presentation.



Healthcare Medcol V4020 resin is used for IV bottles and is suitable for a wide range of medical and healthcare applications, including bottles, injectable ampoules, and IV pouches. The material offers excellent clarity and temperature resistance while maintaining flexibility and good processability. It can be sterilized using steam and ethylene oxide (EtO).



Presentations

Braskem at the SPOTLIGHT Forum (North Entrance B/B)

Saturday, May 9 12:00-12:20 PM (followed by Q&A)

Smart Packaging Forum

Smart Packaging Starts with Materials: The Impact of Biopolymers in a Low-Carbon Circular Economy

Speakers: Brendan Hill and Richard Lambert





Tuesday, May 12 3:40-4:00 PM

Innovative Materials Session

Innovating Renewable Plastics: The I'm green bio-based Advantage

Speaker: Camila Pilatti

interpack is a global trendsetter for the future themes of the industry and focuses on packaging materials, packaging machines and related process technology for the food, beverage, confectionary, bakery, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, non-food and industrial goods sector. Braskem will be at interpack from May 7 until May 13 in Hall 9 Booth 32.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented toward people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 70 countries.

Braskem on social media:

www.facebook.com/BraskemGlobal

www.linkedin.com/company/braskem

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260428544470/en/

Contacts:

For press information, please contact:



Braskem North America, Europe, and Asia

Stacy Torpey- stacy.torpey@braskem.com

Jessica Frank- jessica.frank@braskem.com