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PR Newswire
28.04.2026 10:06 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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LIBERNOVO HK CO., LIMITED: Labor Day Recovery Starts Here: LiberNovo Omni Redefines Work & Recovery with Dynamic Ergonomics

HONG KONG, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As International Workers' Day approaches, the definition of labor is undergoing a silent transformation. For today's digital architects-the programmers, strategists, and creatives-stamina is no longer measured by physical output but by the ability to sustain focus amid the cumulative stress of static posture. This Labor Day, LiberNovo is moving beyond the passive concept of "support" to pioneer a new paradigm: active recovery, achievable from your desk.

Leaving Static Support Behind

The LiberNovo Omni-the world's first ergonomic chair that dynamically responds to natural movement while sitting, recognized with the Red Dot Design Award and certified GREENGUARD Gold-transforms time spent in a chair into a continuous recovery process. Guided by a health-first design philosophy, LiberNovo introduces a way to work, rest, and recover through a design that actively adjusts to your posture throughout the day.

"True reward for hard work isn't just stopping; it's giving your body the ability to recover in real-time, every day," says the LiberNovo design team. "With the LiberNovo Omni, we are integrating movement science into the daily grind."

Innovation That Moves With You

The LiberNovo Omni is engineered with industry-leading features designed to RewardYourSpine with support that understands how a body naturally works:

  • Bionic FlexFit System: Featuring 16 spherical joints and 8 flexible plates, it creates a dynamic "S-curve" that mimics the human spine for total pressure relief.
  • Support for Every Moment: Seamlessly switch between working, gaming, meetings, and fully reclined active recovery with a five-minute OmniStretch spinal decompression cycle.

Europe Labor Day Special: Exclusive Pre-Heat Offers

To celebrate the everyday heroes, LiberNovo is launching a major promotion across the EU and Germany. From April 28 to May 12 (CEST), users can upgrade their workspace with exclusive benefits:

  • Labor Day Special: Receive a FREE Cooling Seat Mat with every Pro Bundle purchase.
  • Double Credits: Earn double points on every purchase, redeemable at checkout for instant discounts.
  • Financial Flexibility: Benefit from 0% APR (Pay in 4) and a Price Match guarantee.

Join the movement toward a healthier workspace and experience LaborDayDynamicRecovery.

For more information, visit libernovo.com

RewardYourSpine, LaborDayDynamicRecovery, SitBetterThisLaborDay, Dynamic Ergonomics, Smart Workspace

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965101/Image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/labor-day-recovery-starts-here-libernovo-omni-redefines-work--recovery-with-dynamic-ergonomics-302753401.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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