DREO Launches TurboCool Misting Fan Series, Introducing Indoor-Ready Misting Technology to Its Summer Cooling Lineup

LONDON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DREO, a leading home technology brand, today launched its new TurboCool Misting Fan lineup, a new category of misting fans designed for indoor use. Debuting with TurboCool Ultra Mist Technology, an all-new indoor cooling solution that delivers a true temperature drop without creating dampness, the lineup offers a practical new approach to indoor comfort. With the TurboCool Misting Fan 765S for cooling larger spaces and the compact TurboCool Misting Fan 516S for personal spaces, the launch completes a range that includes the latest TurboPoly Fan and Portable Air Conditioner to bring effective, hassle-free comfort to every home this summer.

"While misting fans offer rapid, powerful cooling, dampness has long limited them to outdoor use until now," said Joshua Gunn, vice president of sales at DREO. "By integrating our TurboCool Ultra Mist Technology, we are able to minimize dampness while maintaining effective cooling performance, making misting fans a genuinely practical choice for everyday indoor cooling."

TurboCool Ultra Mist Technology: Redefining Summer Cooling

The introduction of TurboCool Ultra Mist Technology marks a new approach to home cooling, combining a refined misting system with stronger airflow performance, designed for the modern home.

To achieve this, DREO developed an ultrasonic atomisation and multi-stage airflow system designed to achieve effective cooling while ensuring a dampness-free indoor environment.

The process begins in the ultrasonic module that releases micron-sized droplets of water. Instead of projecting this mist directly, two internal mist boosters propel the particles through a dedicated mist channel, ensuring airflow and mist travel through separate channels to prevent large droplets from entering the air duct. This set-up acts as a natural filter, intercepting heavier droplets while allowing only the finest mist to advance. At the outlet, the air-duct design further breaks the mist into finer droplets, increasing evaporation speed and improving cooling efficiency.

As the refined particles reach the outlet, they are combined with high-velocity airflow, accelerating evaporation and enabling more effective spatial cooling. This integrated approach enables a noticeable drop in temperature while preventing surface condensation and water accumulation.

The DREO TurboCool Misting Fan 765S

Built on this technology, the TurboCool Misting Fan 765S is designed for cooling in larger spaces, delivering a temperature reduction of up to 6.0°C (10°F). It achieves this through an 800 ml/h output of ultra-fine 17µm droplets, supported by TurboWind airflow reaching up to 10m/s (34 ft/s), which accelerates evaporation and enhances cooling performance.

Despite its high cooling output, the TurboCool Misting Fan 765S can operate as quietly as 20 dB, making it suitable for everyday indoor use. It features a 6L water tank that supports up to 24 hours of continuous operation on the lowest setting. Additionally, the modular design of the water tank ensures a stable, all-day cooling experience while allowing for quick and hygienic cleaning.

The DREO TurboCool Misting Fan 516S

For more compact spaces or personal cooling, the TurboCool Misting Fan 516S applies the same core technology in a smaller form factor. It utilizes an 11µm mist resolution alongside targeted airflow of up to 8 m/s (26 ft/s), enabling a temperature reduction of up to 3.0°C (5°F). The 1.3L water tank provides consistent cooling output while maintaining a compact footprint suited for personal use.

Expanding the Ecosystem: The Next-Generation, Matter-Ready DREO TurboPoly Fan 765S

The next-generation DREO TurboPoly Fan 765S expands the summer cooling ecosystem by delivering precise, whole-room circulation. While the TurboCool lineup focuses on active temperature reduction, the TurboPoly Fan 765S ensures consistent, room-wide airflow. Built on a convertible 2-in-1 design, the device effortlessly transitions between a tabletop and pedestal fan to adapt to various room layouts.

At the core of its experience is the MotionSync Intelligent 3D Airflow System. Utilizing an integrated 3-axis gyroscope, this system coordinates 150° horizontal and 100° vertical oscillation to achieve fully synchronised, three-dimensional coverage. This precise mechanical control drives a reach of up to 37 metres (120 ft) while maintaining an ultra-quiet 20 dB acoustic profile.

To further expand the ecosystem, the TurboPoly Fan 765S features Matter over Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing it to operate natively across major smart home platforms users already have.

The DREO Portable Air Conditioner 318S: Real Drainage-Free Cooling

To complete the summer cooling lineup, the DREO Portable Air Conditioner 318S introduces a Real Drainage-Free System. By using sensors and an algorithm to dynamically adjust its dual-motor architecture, the system perfectly balances water evaporation with condensation, completely eliminating the need for manual drainage.

Beyond this hassle-free design, the unit delivers 7,500 BTU of cooling capacity for spaces up to 20m² (200 sq.ft.). Driven by the IceCool System's dual brushless motors, it generates a steady 300 m³/h airflow.

It also features EU Energy Label Class A rating, eco-friendly R290 refrigerant, smart app controls, and a Universal Hassle-Free Installation Kit with patented quick-install window panels for an airtight set-up in minutes.

The launch of the TurboCool Misting Fan Series, alongside the latest TurboPoly Fan and new Portable Air Conditioner, reflects DREO's commitment to providing a versatile range of cooling solutions for the home. By focusing on core performance and seamless operation, DREO bridges the gap between powerful technology and effortless everyday comfort.

"Summer comfort shouldn't stop at a single product, it should come from a complete and intelligent system," said Joshua Gunn, Vice President at DREO. "With continuous innovation across our ecosystem and product lineup, DREO transforms complex environmental challenges into effortless comfort. This summer, our powerful yet quiet cooling systems work seamlessly in the background, so life's best moments can take centre stage."

Pricing and Availability

The DREO TurboCool Misting Fans and Portable Air Conditioner 318S are available starting from April 28, 2026, through official DREO stores, Amazon, and authorised retailers:

DREO TurboCool Misting Fan 765S : £199.99

DREO TurboCool Misting Fan 516S : £99.99

DREO Portable Air Conditioner 318S: £399.99

The DREO TurboPoly Fan 765S will be available on June 10, 2026, through official DREO stores, Amazon, and authorised retailers:

DREO TurboPoly Fan 765S:£169.99

For detailed information about specifications and launch promotions, visit DREO or follow us on official social media channels.

#ABOUT DREO##

DREO, the home tech pioneer transforming everyday comfort through innovation and elegant design, continues to redefine modern living. Specializing in air comfort and smart kitchen solutions, DREO has earned the trust of over 30 million users. Proudly becoming the No. 1 Tower Fan Brand on Amazon US, UK and Germany and No. 1 Heater Brand on Amazon US and UK, DREO's products are known for their exceptional performance, energy efficiency, and seamless smart home integration, delivering both convenience and sustainability to households across the globe.

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