Tulip International Fertility Center: Yinuo Chen, founder of three major Fertility centers-Tulip, ONELIFE, and Sino-was invited to participate in the Shanghai Medical Exhibition

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yinuo Chen, founder of three major fertility centers-Kyrgyzstan Tulip, Thailand ONELIFE, and Georgia Sino-was invited to participate in the 2026 Shanghai International Medical Exhibition. On the first day of the exhibition, at the invitation of the organizing committee, Dr. Chen delivered a wonderful speech. He systematically introduced a trilateral cooperation model based on geographical diversity to reduce policy risks and improve operational continuity.





Against the backdrop of increasing global attention to fertility issues, cross-border assisted fertility is gaining more and more attention. According to the World Health Organization, about one in six people worldwide suffer from infertility. At the same time, there are significant differences in regulations in the field of assisted fertility among countries, making legal certainty, medical quality, and service stability key concerns for international patients and industry investors.

Dr. Chen, the director, explained that the three centers adopt distinct strategies tailored to their respective contexts. In Georgia, the Sino Georgia IVF Center operates under a light-asset collaborative model with local medical resources to enhance flexibility amid policy uncertainties. In Kyrgyzstan, the Tulip IVF Center follows a self-operated model, leveraging a clearer legal framework and geographic convenience for Asian clients. In Thailand, the ONELIFE IVF Center focuses on advanced laboratory systems, technical capabilities, and standardized medical services to thrive in a highly competitive market.

He noted that relying on a single country could expose cross-border medical projects to sudden policy risks. By establishing a presence across three countries, the group can redirect clients to different regions when needed, helping to maintain service continuity. At the same time, each center serves distinct client needs, avoiding simple price competition and building a more resilient service network.

During the exhibition, Dr. Yinuo Chen's team welcomes medical institutions, investors, channel partners, and industry professionals to Booth C01-C02 for inquiries, partnership discussions, and policy insights.

Company: Tulip International Fertility Center

Contact Person: Yinuo Chen

Email: tulipivf@gmail.com

Website: www.tulipbaby.com

City: Bishkek

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/632f90c0-3951-4ca1-adde-10ac66e3fa8f