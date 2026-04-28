Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
JSE share code: MNP
28 April 2026
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.22 EACH
There follows a notification form for a director of Mondi plc.
Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd
1
Details of thepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/personclosely associated
a)
Name
Cheryl Young
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person closely associated to Stephen Young, Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,000
£7.4935
e)
Date of transaction
2026-04-27
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON