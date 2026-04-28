Hemsö Fastighets AB: Interim report January - March 2026

Rental income amounted to SEK 1,303 million (1,283).

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 657 million (628).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 558 million (674).

Changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK 8 million (-207).

Changes in the value of financial instruments amounted to SEK -82 million (86).

Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 463 million (447).

The market value of the properties amounted to SEK 88,580 million (84,655).

During the period, SEK 611 million (723) was invested in the existing property portfolio.

During the period, 3 properties (1) were acquired for SEK 373 million (17) and no properties were divested. Previous period, 4 properties were divested for SEK 175 million.

"We close the first quarter of the year with a 5 percent increase in income from property management. The stable operational development continues, with a high level of business activity, including several new major lease agreements and acquisitions. During the quarter, we entered into loan agreements with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) totaling nearly SEK 3 billion. We have also issued Hemsö's first green hybrid bond of EUR 550 million. The capital contributes to a more diversified financing, longer debt maturity, and increased financial flexibility. The strong start to the year is the result of long-term, focused collaboration across the entire organization", says Nils Styf, CEO of Hemsö.

For more information, please contact:

Nils Styf, CEO +46 8-501 170 00

Rutger Källén, CFO and Deputy CEO +46 8-501 170 35

Hemsö is Sweden's leading owner of properties for public use. The business is based on sustainably owning, managing and developing properties for nursing home, education, health care and the judicial system. Hemsö has properties in Sweden, Germany and Finland. The hallmarks of Hemsö's business are long-term leases and stable tenants. The Third Swedish National Pension Fund (AP3) is the majority owner. The total value of Hemsö's property portfolio is SEK 89 billion. Hemsö has had a credit rating of A- from Standard & Poor's, AA- from Fitch Ratings and A3 from Moody's. More information can be found at: www.hemso.se.