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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2026 10:34 Uhr
137 Leser
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Environmental Tectonics Corporation: ETC's Aerospace and Commercial/Industrial Units Awarded Contracts of Approximately $37 Million

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) ("ETC" or the "Company") announced that its Aerospace Solutions Segment has been awarded approximately $31 million in contracts for the delivery of Aircrew Training Systems ("ATS") to two international customers and included the following Aeromedical products:

  • Four GYRO Integrated Physiological Trainer (GYRO IPT II) Spatial Disorientation Trainers
  • G-LAB Human Centrifuge (G Trainer)
  • Pilot Selection System
  • General Aviation Trainer - Pilot Attitude Test (GAT-PAT III)
  • Ejection Seat Simulator

ETC Simulation was awarded $1.1 million in contracts for the delivery of three of its Advanced Disaster Management Simulators.

ETC is also pleased to announce that its Sterilizations Systems Unit has been awarded a $5.3 million contract from a global medical device manufacturer. The contract includes the fabrication and installation of four large-capacity vacuum drying chambers.

"These contracts highlight ETC's commitment to innovation, leveraging multidisciplinary expertise to effectively meet the specific needs of the markets we serve." states Robert L. Laurent, Jr. ETC's Chief Executive Officer and President.

About ETC
ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software-driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC's unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC's headquarters is in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "future", "predict", "potential", "intend", or "continue", and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.



Contact: Robert L. Laurent, CEO & President Phone:(215) 355-9100 E-mail:info@etcusa.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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